What time will 1923 episode 5 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 5 of 1923 will hit Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 am ET.

The Western drama, which serves as a prequel to Yellowstone, has been created by Taylor Sheridan. It is being led by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who play the respective roles of Cara Dutton, the Dutton family matriarch, and her husband Jacob Dutton.

The official summary of the show reads:

"The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

The TV series debuted on the network on Sunday, December 18, 2022, and has since aired four episodes following a weekly rule. However, the fifth episode is breaking that pattern and won't drop until January 15, 2023, as the show is going on a winter break and will return early next month.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What to expect in episode 5 of 1923?

A still from 1923. (Photo via Paramount+)

The 4th episode, War and the Turquoise Tide, ended on a major cliffhanger but gave hints as to what the fifth episode of 1923 might offer the viewers. Some of the highlights of episode 4 were:

1) Though Jacob is heavily wounded, he survives. Cara takes care of him and asks her trusted right-hand man Zane Davis (Brian Geraghty) to deliver a note to Jacob’s youngest nephew Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar).

2) Powerful business bigshot Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) wants exclusive drilling rights to the Yellowstone hills and takes advantage of the hate Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) has for the Duttons. He funds the latter to form a force to capture Dutton's property.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in 1923. (Photo via Paramount+)

3) Jacob’s great-nephew and rancher Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and his fiancée Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford (Michelle Randolph) are alive, but Liz is down with a fever. Despite her mother talking about her father’s death, she declines to go with her and stays with Jack with the intention of marrying him.

4) Further, Cara takes charge of the Livestock Commission and waits for Spencer to come back. Meanwhile, Spencer (oblivious to the events happening back home) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) read several unopened letters sent by Cara.

They learn about the "battle" in Montana from the last one, which Cara transmitted through Zane. However, they are going through it three months after that horrible occurrence, so viewers are left wondering about Jacob, Cara, and the other Duttons' current circumstances.

Spencer's return from Africa appears to be a foregone conclusion in that episode, but will he be accompanied by Alexandra? Will we also see Liz and Jack get married?

Episode 5 is expected to take these arcs forward.

Lead actors Mirren and Ford didn’t read the script before signing the series

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, both Mirren and Ford shared that they didn’t read the script before taking up 1923. Mirren said:

“If Harrison was involved, I knew it would have a certain quality.”

She was reuniting with her Mosquito Coast co-star after more than 30 years and Ford’s inclusion in the cast was enough reason for her to take up 1923. Harrison Ford returned the sentiment and said:

“One of the hooks was Helen; she’s been attached to the project before I was aboard. And I was attracted to the ambition of the piece.”

Apart from 1923, Ford will also be seen in the comedy TV series Shrinking, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 27, 2023. Meanwhile, Mirren will be seen in four films, all of which are in the post-production stage.

Watch the episodes 1923 released so far on Paramount+.

