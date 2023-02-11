Episode 6 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show is still in its first season and is already being considered a masterpiece and contender for multiple Primetime Emmys in several categories.

Serving as the third spinoff to Yellowstone, the synopsis of this Taylor Sheridan 2023 masterpiece reads:

"1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west."

Warning: Heavy spoilers ahead.

What to expect from 1923 episode 6?

In episode 6 of 1923, we will learn if Spencer and Alex are dead or still alive after their tugboat collision with Zebrina, the abandoned ship.

Spencer, if not Alex's survival, will be crucial for future episodes and probably even the next season. We are hoping that both of them get out of this terrifying accident safely and make it to Montana to fight for the Dutton Ranch, where Cara and a recovering Jacob are patiently waiting for Spencer's arrival.

Banner is just getting stronger after joining hands with wicked Donald Whitfield, who has already taken over the neighboring ranch and has his eyes set on Yellowstone. Meanwhile, we will also be made aware of Teonna Rainwater's fate, who has finally witnessed a ray of hope.

Episode 6 will be titled One Ocean Closer to Destiny.

What happened in the previous episode of 1923?

The show took almost a month-long break after the fourth episode, but the wait was worth it. Episode 5 of 1923 was titled Ghost of Zebrina. Guy Ferland was the director, while Taylor Sheridan wrote the script.

Spencer and Alex are on their way to Montana after reading Cara's letter, which was sent to them a lifetime ago. Thankfully, the witty Alex is proving to be an asset to Spencer's journey home for several reasons. Back at home, we see that Emma has taken her own life after being unable to recover from her husband's murder.

The Duttons appear to be recovering gradually from the massacre that Banner Creighton inflicted upon them. Jacob can now walk, speak, and move on his own. Elizabeth's pregnancy was even revealed to us, and Cara was ecstatic to hear it.

Spencer and Alex get on a small tugboat to cross the ocean, but tragedy strikes when their visibly ill captain, Lucca, dies and the boat crashes into an abandoned cargo ship in the middle of the ocean. Their lives now hang by a thread.

The full-fledged search for Teonna Rainwater is on by Indian boarding school staff, but she has been rescued by a Native American shepherd called Hank, which gives us hope that her story might get a happy ending after all.

The official synopsis of this episode reads:

"Spencer and Alexandra begin their long journey back to Montana; Banner and Whitfield plot their next move to control the valley; Teonna goes to great lengths to secure her freedom and safety."

The show stars Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Isabel May as the Narrator, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield.

Numerous others appear in recurring and guest roles. Following its success, 1923 was quickly renewed for a second season.

