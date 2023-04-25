What time will 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 14 air on Fox? Release date, plot, promo, and more

9-1-1: Lone Star, currently airing its season, will release episode 14 of the current season on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Fox. The upcoming episode, titled Tongues Out, has been written by Brad Falchuk, who is also one of the creators of the series. The other creators include Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy.

It's safe to say that followers of 9-1-1: Lone Star have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them. They are especially excited after season 4, episode 13 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled Open, had some pretty interesting incidents including Owen being stunned by a secret kept by Kendra from him.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14 has been titled, Tongues Out

Titled Tongues Out, episode 14 of season 4 of the Fox series will air on Tuesday, at 8 pm ET on the channel. As mentioned earlier, Brad Falchuk has acted as the writer for the new episode.

The official synopsis for season 4's episode 14, given by Fox, reads as follows:

"Owen enlists Paul's help in proving Kendra's innocence; Tommy deals with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor."

The official brief synopsis for episode 14 provides the audience with hints about what the upcoming new episode has in store for them. Needless to say, the synopsis shows that the episode will be full of some challenging incidents that the audience will see. They will see Owen reach out to Paul to prove that Kendra is innocent.

The new episode will also showcase Tommy dealing with a group of church people who are gossiping about her and Pastor Trevor's relationship. Thus, the audience is in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 cast list

The cast members for the crime drama series' latest season include:

Rob Lowe as Owen Strand

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

The current season of the show was first released on Fox on January 24, 2023. The official description for the procedural series, given by the network, states:

"Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station."

The description further reads:

"After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life."

Watch episode 14 of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, which will air on Fox on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes