Episode 15 of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is all set to air on Fox on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The fourth season has arrived at a critical juncture as protagonist Owen Strand's life continues to inspire and entertain viewers.

Strand's eventful personal and professional life is the focus of the storyline. He's a firefighter from New York who's moved to Texas with his son. The series features Rob Lowe in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 15, will depict Grace and Carlos working together to solve a new mystery involving an organ trafficking ring

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 promo briefly depicts a number of crucial events set to unfold in the highly anticipated new episode. Titled Donors, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Carlos and Grace, who decide to work together to determine if a woman has become the victim of an organ trafficking ring.

Meanwhile, things get more interesting and complicated after Owen's brother makes a surprise visit and shares some news that could potentially alter the course of his life. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' brief synopsis of the episode:

"Grace and Carlos work together when they suspect a young woman was a victim of a black market organ trafficking ring; Owen's brother Robert comes to visit and meet T.K., but surprises Owen with news that can affect the Strand family."

Not much else is known about the plot of the latest episode. The previous episode, titled J'Accuse, focused on Owen seeking Paul's help to prove Kendra's innocence. Elsewhere, Tommy is distraught as he hears rumors about his relationship with Pastor Trevor at the church.

Although Fox is yet to renew the show for a new season, fans can expect an optimistic update soon, considering the show's popularity and viewership.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

9-1-1: Lone Star is the story of a fiercely determined and resilient man named Owen Strand. He's a firefighter from New York who moves with his son to the beautiful city of Austin in Texas, following which his life takes a radically different turn.

The show depicts the different struggles and challenges he has to navigate as a firefighter trying to save people's lives. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station."

The description further reads,

"After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life."

The star cast includes several popular TV actors like Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Natacha Karam, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

