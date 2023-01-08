What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 19 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 19 will air on TLC this Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The upcoming episode will feature the second part of the cast reunion and include some shocking revelations as well as very serious accusations against two of the show's members. In a surprising twist, the cast will come in support of Angela, despite their multiple fights, after learning that Michael was cheating on her.

Season 7 episode 19 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will see some relationships falling apart

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the cast will go for drinks together after the shoot, and some cast members will be seen getting into fights.

In a short preview of the episode, Angela can be seen crying as others console her. Usman, who had earlier supported Michael, will confess that he could understand why Angela did not want him to be on Instagram. Angela will also reveal that Michael spoke to the "other woman" while his wife was in Nigeria and that he invited the girl he was cheating with to Nigeria on Valentine's day.

TLC's description of the dramatic episode reads:

"Ed's ex-fiance exposes his lie to Liz. Also, there's plenty of drama onstage, but for the first time ever, the cameras keep rolling to catch the aftermath as the couples meet up for an unrestricted after-party."

Liz will speak with Ed's ex-fiance Rose, who will disclose that Ed contacted her recently on social media. Liz will also read some of the chats between them. After being caught lying that he did not contact his ex Rose, Ed will try to put all the blame on Rose and say,

"Me no speak English."

Angela and Kim will have another conversation, where the former will tell Kim that her partner Usman used her in their relationship. Meanwhile, Ed will be seen calling out Andrei for always fighting people while being drunk.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18?

TLC's synopsis of episode 18 of the latest season of the reality TV show reads,

"Gear up for an exclusive look into the nerve-wracking lead up to the Tell All in New York City. The jaw-dropping drama onstage is only half the story, and this season, no one is holding back."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Andrei and Jovi got into a heated argument about their life decisions. Jovi called out Andrei for trying to pin his immigration problems on Libby's family and asked him if he had done something that could affect his green card.

Meanwhile, Liz revealed that Ed broke up with her and gave her less than a week to find a new place. They were still dating but did not live together after getting engaged. Angela, on the other hand, was very angry with Usman for accusing her of using Michael and fought with the former on stage. Usman called Angela a pig, and the latter stormed out of the stage, refusing to be a part of the show.

Kim and Jenny met outside the studio and decided to side with each other in front of the camera. Shaeeda revealed that Usman refused to have a joint bank account with her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

