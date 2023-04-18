The 22nd and final episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 will air on ABC on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET (Tentative time). The show continues to impress viewers thanks to its unique style of humor and documentary-style approach that gives it a distinctive viewing experience.

The show explores the lives of various students and teachers at the titular school, delving deep into the various struggles and challenges they face. The cast of the show is led by noted actress Quinta Brunson, with many others playing significant supporting characters.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 22 focuses on the school taking a field trip to the Franklin Institute

An official promo for the 22nd episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 has not yet been released by the network. In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect the school to take a field trip to the Franklin Institute.

Later, things become chaotic after Ava explains to students what aliens are and their history and origin. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute; Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine; Ava teaches the students about aliens, which leads to chaos.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known. Titled Mom, the previous episode focused on Janine's Memorial Day plan getting derailed following her mother's not-so-pleasant surprise appearance.

Elsewhere, Gregory continued to struggle with his social skills and realized he needed to work on himself. It'll be fascinating to see how the series lays the groundwork for the upcoming season. Reviews for the second season have been largely positive, and it was renewed for a third installment in January 2023.

What is Abbott Elementary about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The comedy series, told in a documentary-style narrative, captures the chaotic lives of teachers and students at the Abbott Elementary School, chronicling the various challenges they face. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.''

It further reads,

''Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.''

The show stars Quinta Brunson in the role of protagonist Janine Teagues, who tries her best to improve the lives of her students. Janine is the show's heart and soul, and her character defines the thematic aspects of the series.

Brunson has been brilliant throughout the two seasons and has received high praise from critics for her performance. Apart from her, the star cast includes actors like Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and many others.

You can watch the final episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 on ABC on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

