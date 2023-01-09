What time will AGT: All Stars 2023 episode 2 air on NBC? Aidan Bryant’s fearless performance shocks judges

NBC's newest reality TV competition series, AGT: All Stars, is all set to return with a brand new episode in less than a day. The talent competition series will entertain viewers with auditions from former contestants who left an impression on the judges and viewers in various other editions.

Episode two of AGT: All Stars, will air on Monday night, January 9, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The reality show will introduce viewers to past winners and fan favorite contestants from other Got Talent editions.

They will once again grace the stage by competing against each other, hoping to make it to the end and win the ultimate championship and a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of AGT: All Stars reads:

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

Before the episode, the series released a sneak peek teasing viewers as to what can be expected from the episode. The sneak peek was the audition of Aidan Bryant, an aerialist. He wows the judges and viewers with a breathtaking audition.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming installment to air, here's everything you need to know about episode two of AGT: All Stars.

Aidan Bryant wows judges with his stunning aerial acrobat act in AGT: All Stars

The official synopsis for episode 2 reads,

"Auditions continue as winners, finalists, favorites and viral sensations audition for the chance to win the title of "AGT" All-Star. One act is given a Golden Buzzer and earns a spot in the finals. Superfans vote on one act to move to the finals."

Aidan first appeared in America's Got Talent season 16. He impressed the judges with his audition and made it till the grand finale. The 18-year-old made it to the Top 2, but sadly didn't win the competition. After his loss in the series, Aidan was gutted but determined to get another chance.

Right enough, he's now back on AGT: All Stars vying for the title once again. This time, for his audition, he didn't use any net to save himself if he has a fall. He didn't have the support to hold him while he was performing. The teen took the chance to perform under risk and it paid off. He almost slipped, but managed to hold on and make it back in no time.

The judges were shocked and impressed, and Aidan received a standing ovation from Heidi Klum. Howie Mandel added that although he wasn't a big fan of solo aerial acts, Aidan's audition made him change that decision.

Simon Cowell shared,

"I remember I watched Aidan's face, when the winners name was announced. And I've never seen anyone look so gutted in my life. And I remember going up to you afterwards saying, 'I promise you this is not the end. I think you're one of the most talented contestants we've ever had genuinely and you come back stronger, better, more confident and a better performer and that was a 10."

Although the judges loved Aidan's performance, the decision on whether or not he advanced to the next round remained in the hands of the super fans.

AGT: All Stars airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes