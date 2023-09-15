What time will All Rise season 3 episode 11 air on OWN? Plot, trailer, and more

All Rise is a legal drama on CBS that is set to return for the final part of its third season. Season 3 will be the final season of the show too, as the show has been officially canceled after the finale of the third season.

All Rise season 3 is set to have a total of 20 episodes, and the first half of the season already concluded last year. The second half of season 3 is set to resume the events of the series from September 2023 onwards. Season 3 episode 11 premieres on September 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on OWN.

The series follows a courtroom, drama exploring the nuances of the justice system in the sensitive social climate we stand in today. The story is centered around Lola Carmichael (played by Simone Missick), who is a former prosecutor and a newly appointed judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

All Rise season 3 episode 11: Everything known so far

Release date and where to watch

Season 3 of All Rise is set to return with the final ten episodes, which will conclude the courtroom drama. The second part is dubbed Season 3B, and episode 11 will air exclusively on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on September 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The rest of the episodes will be released weekly after the premiere of episode 11. The list below provides the release date and time for viewers across the globe:

United Kingdom: 2 a.m. BST on September 17

Canada: 9 p.m. ET on September 16

Australia: 11 a.m. AEST on September 17

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on September 17

Korea: 10 a.m. KST on September 17

Japan: 10 a.m. JST on September 17

Philippines: 9 a.m. PHT on September 17

All Rise Season 3B Episode 11 - Plot and Cast

Episode 11 of the series will pick up where the midseason finale left off. The HOJ was overtaken by Brandon Page's supporters in the dramatic midseason finale, including his armed right-hand man Leo Sikes, who not only stabbed Ness but also shot Luke and Teddy. Amy saw Ness, who had just learned she had passed the bar exam, bleeding out in a hallway, while Mark went back to his office to find Sara holding a wounded Teddy after Sikes had been caught by the cops.

The upcoming episode picks up from this smash-and-grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos. The new episode will also explore how Lola and her husband, Robin, reconcile. In the previous part of season 3, Lola and her ex-boyfriend Dré were forced to discuss their difficult pasts and love for one another while they were locked in Lola's quarters separately during the lockdown. Lola's husband, Robin, came looking for her and saw them together.

In addition to Simone Missick starring as Judge Lola Carmichael, the ensemble cast also features Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort. Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes, and Ian Anthony Dale are other members of the recurring cast.

Catch episode 11 of season 3 of the exciting courtroom drama All Rise when it premieres on September 16, 2023, on OWN.