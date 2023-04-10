What time will Am I Being Unreasonable? air on Hulu? Brit comedy to star Daisy May Cooper

Am I Being Unreasonable? is all set to premiere on Hulu and will be released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The series is expected to be available for streaming at 12:01 am ET.

Written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, the comedy-thriller premiered on BBC One in the United Kingdom in September 2022. It is being released in the US as part of the BBC's ongoing deal with Hulu.

The official logline of Am I Being Unreasonable?, according to a BBC press release, reads:

"Am I Being Unreasonable? sees Nic (Daisy May Cooper) grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House) who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up."

The trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? hints at the boredom in the protagonist's life

The trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? was released on Hulu's official YouTube channel on February 23, 2023. It begins with an introduction to Nic's (Cooper) life and hints at monotonicity and boredom. Nic is shown bumping into Jen (Hizli), and the pair are seen indulging in drunken revelry.

However, the mirth does not last for long as Nic wakes up after the bender with flashbacks of having shared one of her darkest secrets with Jen. She also eventually begins to discover that Jen isn't really who she portrays herself to be, with her husband asking her to stay away from Jen. This is followed by snippets of hilarious and tense moments, after which the trailer comes to an end.

The supporting cast of the show includes artists such as comedy BAFTA award winner Jessica Hynes, Dustin Demri-Burns, Amanda Wilkin, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Ruben Catt, and Karla Crome.

Am I Being Unreasonable? is produced by Pippa Brown with Shane Allen, Kate Daughton, Jack Thorne, Cooper, and Hizli serving as executive producers.

The second season of Am I Being Unreasonable? has already been commissioned

Following the acclaim that the first season received, the BBC commissioned a second season of the series in October 2022. Speaking about the renewal, series writers Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli said:

“When we first started writing this show we never dreamed it would get commissioned, let alone get another series. We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched it and we promise we will work our hardest to make the second series even better than the first... It’s gonna hit you with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tires on.”

Series director Jon Petrie also chipped in, stating:

“We had so many questions after binging the first series that we were selfishly desperate to have more AM I BEING UNREASONABLE in our lives. Luckily, we know that our viewers feel the same way. Thank you to Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jack Thorne, and everyone at Boffola for creating such a funny, thrilling, genre-bending show. We can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Co-produced by Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point for the BBC, Am I Being Unreasonable? will be available for streaming in the US exclusively on Hulu starting April 11, 2023.

