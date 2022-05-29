What time will America's Got Talent Season 17 (premiere episode) air on NBC? Release date, time and more explored

Season 17 of America's Got Talent is coming back this summer. Season 17 premiere of the American talent-based reality show will air on NBC on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long premiere episode will also be available on Peacock and NBC streaming websites. Viewers can stream the episode one day after the television premiere.

The American leg of the global Got Talent franchise premiered in June 2006. The global franchise was created by judge Simon Cowell.

What can viewers expect from the first episode of America's Got Talent?

The first episode of America's Got Talent will feature 14 contestants auditioning to reach the semi-finals. Each competitor will be given a chance to perform their act for 90 seconds.

Mervant Vera

Mevant Mera is a renowned magician. In a recent promo, Mervant can be seen rapping and doing magic tricks at the same time. He shuffled the cards multiple times in between rapping and still managed to pull out the deck in a sequence.

Talking about what got him into magic, he said,

"Watching magic, it kind of made me feel like ... you have a real superpower"

He thanked his grandmother, who passed away last year, for supporting him.

Veranica

Veranica is a 12 year old animal lover. She will be seen performing a dog act on the show.

Ben Lapidus

Los Angeles resident Ben Lapidus is a professional songwriter. He has his own podcast called Who Killed Avril Lavigne? He will sing on the show for his audition.

XOMG Pop Group

Created by Jess and JoJo Siwa, the group has 7 singers who will sing pop musical songs for the judges.

The Pack Drumline

The Pack Drumline is a musical band group. They have been associated with the Chicago Sky and UIC Flames.

Celia Muñoz

Celia Muñoz is the winner of Got Talent España, the Spanish version of America’s Got Talent. She is a singer and a ventriloquist.

Jack Grady

Jack Grady is a magician and comedian. He will perform magic to amaze the audience.

Joe Toedtling

Joe Toedtling is a stuntman and actor. He is famous for his work in The Matrix Resurrections, A Cure for Wellness and Point Break. He will perform a dangerous stunt on the show.

Avery Dixon

Avery Dixon is a famous musician known for playing the saxophone. He recently released his album titled Entrées.

Lee Collinson

Lee Collinson is a popular singer known for his 2021 song I Know.

Mike E. Winfield

Mike E. Winfield is a stand-up comedian who often performs in live shows. He appeared on The Office Season 8.

Shu Takada

Shu Takada is a 6 times yo-yo champion. He is known for his choreographed yo-yo moves.

'Pepino The Mini Horse' and 'April and Sarah' will also appear on the show as animal artists.

The episode description reads,

"Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews return; variety acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win $1 million; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows."

In a sneek peek of the show, Simon Cowell can be seen telling a contestant,

"On this show, two minutes can literally change your life."

Howie Mandel calls the mother of a performer. Heidi Klum reveals that she gets nervous as a judge and says,

"I feel like the people on the stage are a little bit more nervous. I know exactly what that's like, I sometimes want to wear a diaper because I am so nervous."

Sofia Vergara seems happy to judge people "who are here with a dream."

More about America's Got Talent Season 17

America's Got Talent Season 17 will feature over 36 quarter-finalists competing against each other to win $1 Million in prize money. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell are returning to judge the show after a very successful Season 16.

America's Got Talent will air every Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Somava