What time will And Just Like That... season 2 episode 9 air on Max? Release date, plot, and more details

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to arrive on Max on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The hit HBO Max series chronicles the lives of Sex and the City characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt as they navigate life in their 50s.

It brings to light and examines the highs and lows of modern friendship and love, and in doing so makes for a very touching and thought-provoking story. And Just Like That... also promotes the idea that a person's age does not define them and that anyone is capable of finding love and friendship, regardless of that.

The show has garnered a huge fandom over the seasons and has been praised by critics and viewers for its heartwarming and modern one-of-a-kind storyline.

And Just Like That... is written by Micahel Patrick King while Darren Star directed it. Meanwhile, John P. Melfi, Cynthia Davis, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky are the executive producers.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 9 - Carrie visits Big's apartment

The promo teaser for the upcoming episode, released on YouTube, reveals the various interesting storylines that the show has in store for the viewers.

The episode will see Carrie Bradshaw visiting Big's apartment for the first time since his death. In the teaser, Carrie is seen getting overwhelmed as she takes in the sights and remembers all the memories she had with Big.

However, perhaps the most intriguing story that has been teased for the episode is a letter Carrie finds in Big's apartment that he had written just before he passed. Fans of the Sex and the City franchise will realize how important Big was in Carrie's life and it would be interesting to see how this storyline is brought to an end.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Old pals Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte transition from the friendship they had in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Another storyline that viewers could look out for in the upcoming episode is Miranda's confrontation with Steve about her feelings for Che. The other thing they can look forward to is also Charlotte's dealings with Rock's gender reveal.

More about Just Like That...

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

The show stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the lead roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte respectively. They have been lauded for their on-screen chemistry and comic timing by audiences and critics. The four have even managed to bag numerous awards for their performances over the years.

And Just Like That... also features actors and actresses like Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, among others.

