What time will Bel-Air season 2 episode 9 air on Peacock? Release date, plot, and more details

Season 2 of Bel-Air, the densely knit and immensely engaging drama series, returns with a brand new episode on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT, exclusively on Peacock. Susan Borowitz and Andy Borowitz have acted as creators of the series, which has gained immense popularity over the past season due to its engaging storylines.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of Bel-Air have been quite eager to see what the new episode 9 will bring to the table, especially after Bel-Air season 2 episode 8, titled, Pursuit of Happiness, saw some gripping series of incidents. It offered us a look into Will questioning his own future after finding out the truth behind his teammate's absence. The preceding episode also displayed Carlton spiraling out of control.

Bel-Air season 2 episode 9 has been titled, Just Like Old Times

Bel-Air season 2 episode 9 plot explored

This scene hurt to watch, because Carlton was doing so good! Our fingers are still crossed for him to turn things around before the finale.

Scheduled to air on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT, the highly anticipated episode 9 of the Peacock show's second season has been titled, Just Like Old Times. The writer and director for the new episode are yet to be revealed. The brief official synopsis for season 2's episode 9, Just Like Old Times, offered by Peacock, reads as follows:

"Will confides in Phil about the shocking information he discovered regarding Doc and Zenith; Carlton struggles to keep up with all the lies he's entangled himself in."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints about what episode 9 has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be replete with emotionally charged and challenging sets of incidents. Viewers will see Will finding it comfortable to share with Phil the astonishing truth he finds out about Zenith and Doc.

Viewers will also witness Carlton struggling mightily to uphold the lengthy string of lies he has so far told in the upcoming episode. He can be seen ending up in a tricky situation in the episode.

Take a closer look at the Bel-Air season 2 cast list

The promising cast members for the series' current season include:

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Season 2 of the series debuted on Peacock on February 23, 2023. As stated in the official description for the secon season, given by Peacock:

"Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences."

The synopsis continues:

"We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them."

Don't forget to watch episode 9 of Bel-Air season 2, which airs on Peacock on Thursday.

