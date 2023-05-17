What time will Belle Collective season 3 return to OWN TV? Release date and more explored

The wait is almost over! Belle Collective Season 3 is set to premiere on 19 May at 8 PM ET on OWN TV. After months of anticipation, viewers can now mark their calendars and prepare for another rollercoaster ride of drama and emotions with the dynamic women of Jackson, Mississippi.

Coming back with a bang are Latrice Rogers, Lateshia Pearson, Tambra Cheri, Marie Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, and Sophia O. Williams aka "Sogucci". These ladies are set to showcase who's the boss, with their claws ready to take on the high-stakes world of business all the while navigating the challenges in their personal lives.

The official synopsis of Belle Collective reads:

"These dynamic women represent Mississippi's finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings–glass and otherwise–while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses."

Ever since the official announcement of season 3, fans haven't quite calmed down, and many have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

LaToya Cobbs @cobbs_latoya77 looks like they are bringing the heat this season! @thecarlosking_ this Mississippi Reign Drop is so excited about the return of Belle Collective this Friday!looks like they are bringing the heat this season! #BelleCollective @thecarlosking_ this Mississippi Reign Drop is so excited about the return of Belle Collective this Friday! 👀looks like they are bringing the heat this season! #BelleCollective

BL∆KE @the_andrewblake The only good things on my twitter feed these days is



1) Renaissance World Tour

2) The Little Mermaid Premiers

3) Belle Collective Season 3



Can I mute everything else??? 🤔 The only good things on my twitter feed these days is 1) Renaissance World Tour2) The Little Mermaid Premiers3) Belle Collective Season 3Can I mute everything else??? 🤔

What to expect from Belle Collective season 3?

The trailer hints at growing tensions and love between the ladies, with snippets of heated moments and intriguing dialogue. From the Lateshia's declaration "First, I want to say, regardless of our petty drama, we are a sisterhood", to "Latrice is a snake in a grass", the upcoming season promises to give us some unforgettable moments.

Ultimately in Belle Collective season 3, friendships are bound to face challenges and conflicting loyalties are going to come to the forefront. It going to begin with Sogucci, Lateshia, Latrice, and Tambra confronting their relationship issues head-on. Aikisha will be seen showing some serious shade at Tambra for being fake, while Tambra is going to deeply regret her decision to move in with Demond.

Friendships are on the line. (Image via OWN/Oprah Winfrey Network)

Taking relationships to new heights, Belle Collective season 3 will introduce significant others into the mix - Sogucci's husband JJ Williams, Aikisha's husband Willie Colon, and Tambra's boyfriend Demond.

Additionally, Lateshia's husband, Glenn, and Latrice's "friendployee," Joshy, will move in and get a front-row seat in Roger's marriage. Continuing with the season 2 dynamic, Lateshia plans on buying a condo after catching Glen responding to DMs.

The trailer promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. As Lateshia said:

"Where's the wine, honey."

JJ Williams enjoying his lunch (Image via OWN/Oprah Winfrey Network)

What happened in season 2?

Belle Collective season 2 delivered the ultimate drama and emotional rollercoaster. Explosive paternity results were revealed at the reunion, leaving everyone questioning Glen's fatherhood. Speculation ran rampant as fans eagerly awaited the shocking results. Love triangles and simmering conflicts took center stage, putting relationships to the ultimate test. From intense sisterventions to tearful discussions about motherhood, the Belles confronted their deepest fears and desires.

