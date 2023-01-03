What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 9 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Below Deck Adventure season 1 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will feature cast members managing their charter guests and diligently reporting to their duties, while also engaging in conflicts within the team members, management issues, lack of leadership, and power struggles. Viewers can expect a significant amount of drama that will keep them hooked to every minute of it.

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure has been really popular amongst viewers. Cast members of the hit Bravo series include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Deckhands Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely. Seth Jacobson recently joined Lewis' team as the newest deckhand.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history."

What to expect from Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 9?

This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure is set to document a lot of drama amongst the crew members as they will be dealing with leadership conflicts, lack of communication, and several misunderstandings.

The Below Deck Adventure crew were also given a day full of adventure by Captain Kerry to let off some steam and sort out issues that have been transpiring between them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Can't A-fjord to Lose, reads:

"Faye orders the team back to the picnic field to fulfil the guests' request for an afternoon of games; Lewis triumphs with an obstacle course; Seth approaches Captain Kerry about replacing Lewis; the crew is rewarded with an adventure."

Last week's episode of Below Deck Adventure ended with Faye slamming fellow crew members Lewis and Kasie for not being present with the guests back at the picnic to play games. Kasie, however, thought that the plan had changed, considering the deckhands were only planning to do an obstacle course.

Faye was seemingly frustrated and asked her fellow crew members not to change their plans unless they were told to do so. A few preview clips released by the show on their social media pages teased a frustrated chief stew slamming Lewis during the break. She confessed to feeling angry about her teammates not doing their job assigned and helping her out for once.

Faye also confessed to not being the "nice bubbly chief stew that they've had the whole time" and accused the team of having "zero respect" for her. With the interior leadership being shaken, the bosun was also seen to be under severe criticism from Below Deck Adventure fans and fellow crew members over mismanagement within the exterior team.

Last week's episode saw a new deckhand Seth begin working with the team. However, he faced numerous issues as he confessed to his leader Lewis not communicating effectively about his roles and needs. The bosun had previously sent everyone a text message about their jobs and duties, which left the new deckhand flustered, considering he wasn't aware of where everything was.

Viewers witnessed Seth's seven-year qualification ahead of his debut. As per a preview clip from this week's Below Deck Adventure, Seth was seen talking to Captain Kerry about the possibility of taking over Lewis' designation as he confessed to running the team more smoothly to the finish line than the current bosun.

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is already halfway through and viewers have witnessed a lot of drama since its premiere. As the season progresses, many issues are set to challenge the crew members as they deal with their teammates as well as report to their duties for the charter guests.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

