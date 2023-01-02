What time will Below Deck season 10 episode 6 air on Bravo? Captain Sandy asks Camille to apologize to Alissa

Below Deck season 10 is back with a brand new episode after being on a week-long break. Due to the holidays, Bravo didn’t air episode 6 last week.

Season 10 episode 6 of Below Deck is all set to air on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. In the previous episode, Captain Sandy Yawn replaced Captain Lee Rosbach as the latter had to leave the yacht due to health issues.

After bidding Lee a tearful goodbye, the crew went back to work to prove their worth to their new captain. Bravo fans are familiar with Sandy, who has served as the captain of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The latest episode of Below Deck reveals that Camille is on Captain Sandy’s radar

Below Deck season 10 features yacht St. David’s crew members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Rachel Hargrove, chief stew Fraser Olender, and bosun Ross McHarg.

Under Fraser’s supervision, the stews include Alissa Humber and Hayley De Sola Pinto. Meanwhile, Ross’ deck team includes Katie Glaser, Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte, and Ben Willoughby. Camille Lamb boarded the yacht as a deck/stew, and has two bosses — Fraser and Ross.

From the very beginning, Camille didn’t get along with Alissa. The latter complained of Camille being lazy, mean, and unprofessional. While the tension between the two didn’t reach Captain Lee, the upcoming episode will see Captain Sandy being a referee between the ladies.

In the Below Deck season 10 episode 6 sneak peek, Sandy stated that she would keep a close eye on Camille after Alissa complained about her behavior. The latter broke down in tears while talking about Camille’s attitude towards her.

Addressing the situation, Captain Sandy said in a confessional:

“Hearing Alissa crying, talking about Camille, is really disappointing. As a captain I just stepped on this vessel, I personally want to observe that first and not take a crew member’s word for it. I need to watch Camille, so she’s on my radar.”

The captain then asked the deck/stew to apologize to Alissa for her “tone.” In the sneak peek video, Captain Sandy can be seen telling Camille:

“It’s hard when you are being told what to do. But that’s your job. C’mon you want to be a team player. It doesn’t have to be hard.”

Another preview showed the crew making arrangements for their charter guests as per their requests. As a lot of work needed to be done, chef Rachel asked for Camille’s help via walkie-talkie. The latter made things worse for herself when she responded to Rachel by saying that Captain Sandy gave her a 30-minute break.

The captain was quick to jump into the conversation and asked Camille not to throw her under the bus. Only time will tell whether Camille will survive the season till the end.

Apart from the aforementioned drama, Below Deck season 10 episode 6 will also see bosun Ross trying to flirt with Camille, who has already shown interest in Ben. Seeing Ross’ behavior, Katie will get upset as the two have been sharing a lot of intimate moments from the last couple of episodes.

Below Deck season 10 episode 6 is titled There's No Crying in Yachting, Part 2, and its official synopsis reads:

“Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset.”

The upcoming episode will also see chief stew Fraser losing his cool with Camille.

Where to watch Below Deck season 10 episode 6?

Season 10 episode 6 of the popular series will air on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode the following day on the network’s site or on Peacock TV.

Those who don’t have the channel can watch the show via several TV providers or streaming services. Some of them include Sling, Verizon, Xfinity, Philo, YouTube TV, Dish, DirecTV Stream, Optimum, and Fubo TV.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes on Bravo on Mondays.

