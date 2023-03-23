What time will Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold, Netflix's latest true crime documentary, is all set to be released on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and is expected to be available for streaming from 3 am ET/midnight PT.

The feature was first released exclusively in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in January 2023 and will be available for streaming in other parts of the world (where Netflix is available) from the above-mentioned date.

btf @BTFcologne #doku #comingsoon “Der Dicke war's” – Groß, korpulent und ein gewisses Ohrläppchen! Das reicht 1995 aus, um Donald Stellwag eines Verbrechens zu verurteilen, dass er nicht begangen hat. Die Doku-Serie "Big Mäck: Gangster und Gold" läuft ab 20.01.23 nur auf @NetflixDE “Der Dicke war's” – Groß, korpulent und ein gewisses Ohrläppchen! Das reicht 1995 aus, um Donald Stellwag eines Verbrechens zu verurteilen, dass er nicht begangen hat. Die Doku-Serie "Big Mäck: Gangster und Gold" läuft ab 20.01.23 nur auf @NetflixDE! #doku #comingsoon https://t.co/MJyLln2nbQ

The official synopsis of the documentary, as per Netflix, reads:

"A man is convicted of a robbery he didn’t commit and spends six years in jail. Decades later, he becomes a suspect again — but is he still innocent?"

Helmed by Fabienne Hurst, Andreas Spinrath, and Facundo Scalerandi, the documentary is produced by Teresa Messerschmidt, who served as an associate producer on the hit Netflix coming-of-age crime series, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold is executive produced by Phillipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, while Yannick Moll and Hannah Pasikowski have served as the co-executive producer and line producer, respectively.

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold: Donald Stellwag's case made legal history in Germany

The plot of Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold, as per a Netflix press release, reads:

“It was the fat one” – Tall, overweight and a recognizable earlobe… In 1995, these characteristics were more than enough to convict Donald Stellwag of a crime he didn’t commit. He spent nine years behind bars, wrongly accused, and his case made legal history in Germany."

It continues:

"Years later, during a trial involving the robbery of a vehicle transporting gold, Stellwag’s name turned up again. The famous gangster-rap artist Xatar, who was convicted of the robbery, said in front of the jury that Donald “Big Mäck” Stellwag gave him the tips he needed to pull off the job. The loot of €1.8 million has never been found. Where is the money and who is the real gangster here?"

The official trailer for Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold was released on YouTube on January 20, 2023. The video switches between archive footage from the past and recent interviews with Donald Stellwag and others, who open up about the mysterious incidents and give their side of the story.

Who is Donald Stellwag?

Donald Stellwag was born in 1957 in Lower Franconia, Bavaria. He left his hometown due to bullying, moving to Frankfurt, where he allegedly became addicted to drugs.

He eventually got his life back together, or rather was in the process, and tried setting up his own scaffolding and assembly company in Nuremberg in the 90s.

Unfortunately, the venture failed as the company went bankrupt. Around this time, his name was mentioned in connection with a bank robbery in the region. In a shocking turn of events, he was convicted of the crime owing to striking physical similarities to the robber, whose picture was captured by a surveillance camera.

The decisive factor in Stellwag's conviction was the expert opinion of an anthropologist, who claimed that his peculiar earlobe matched that of the man in the surveillance footage. Despite having an alibi, Donald Stellwag was sentenced to nine years in prison.

However, within two weeks of his release (post-sentence), the true perpetrator was captured, and Stellwag was exonerated, making him a media sensation.

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold, apart from focussing on Stellwag's wrongful conviction, will also shed light on another crime in which his name and likeness were alleged to be involved.

Produced by Bildundtonfabrik, Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from March 30, 2023.

