What time will Billions season 7 episode 3 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details

Billions season 7 episode 3, Winston D*ck Energy, is scheduled to arrive on Showtime on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.

The events of the sixth season finale are continued two years later in the ongoing seventh season of Billions. Bobby Axelrod has returned and is more motivated than ever to retake control of the financial sphere. But he wasn't the only one who kept himself occupied while away. In addition to reconstructing his life, Chuck Rhoades has been focusing on a method to take down Axelrod's fraudulent schemes.

The two men are again engaged in a game of cat and mouse, with the stakes being billions of dollars and their reputations. However, the stakes are more significant this time as the world is looking to see who prevails in the global financial system.

Billions season 7 episode 3 release timings for different time zones

Episode 3 of Billions season 7 is almost here, as it is set to release on August 27, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 3 a.m. ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on another thrilling and dramatic show episode.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on August 27, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on August 27, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on August 28, 2023

India: 7:30 pm IST on August 28, 2023

Korea: 12 am KST on August 28, 2023

Japan: 1 am JST on August 28, 2023

Phillippines: 1 am PHT on August 28, 2023

Where to watch/stream Billions season 7 episode 3?

The upcoming episode of Billions, titled Winston D*ck Energy, will be available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+. Since the show is exclusive to both streaming platforms, a subscription would be necessary for anyone wanting to stream the upcoming episode.

A quick recap of Billions season 7, episode 2

The show's previous episode, titled Original Sin, began with Taylor, Wendy, and Wags taking a trip to Switzerland, where they visited Bobby Axelrod. They want to persuade Mike Prince to come back to the country to prevent him from becoming president.

While Axe is initially hesitant, he later decides to return. He tells the group that he will need their assistance to carry out this plan and finally defeat Prince.

The episode then shows Prince's point of view as he's seen assembling his campaign staff. Prince hires Bradford Luke, a vicious political consultant, who suggests that for him to be elected President, he must achieve undisputed dominance in his industry.

On the other hand, Axe, Wendy, Taylor, and Wags start developing a new strategy for eliminating Prince. They devise a plan to expose Prince's criminal activity and destroy his reputation.

Prince learns of Axe's scheme and takes action to safeguard himself. He engages a private eye to look into Axe's past.

Axe and Prince come face to face as the episode ends. It is evident that the presidential campaign has started.

What to expect from Billions season 7 episode 3?

The presidential election campaign is in full gear in the show's upcoming episode. Mike Prince and Bobby Axelrod are highly different people with different perspectives on America. While Prince favors government regulation, Axelrod believes in the strength of unrestricted capitalism. The episode will shed light on their lives as they compete for the ultimate prize.

Rotten Tomatoes reveals that the episode will see Prince hiring a hacker to obtain Axelrod's previous financial information. Axe, on the other hand, will employ a private investigator to conduct background checks on Prince. Each man strives to present himself in the best possible light as they compete in public relations.