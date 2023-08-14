Breeders season 4 episode 4 is expected to air on FX on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The show explores the numerous struggles and challenges that a family faces as parents in a highly dynamic and volatile modern society.

The critically acclaimed series has received high praise for its nuanced depiction of modern family life and continues to enjoy strong viewership. The show features Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in the lead roles, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The series is helmed by Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman.

Breeders season 4 episode 4 will depict how Ally and Paul's night out takes a dramatic turn

The official trailer for Breeders season 4 episode 4 was released by FX Networks on August 12, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many dramatic and hilarious events set to unfold in the widely anticipated new episode.

Titled No Dinner, the latest episode will depict how Ally and Paul's night out takes a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Luke arrives with a surprising guest. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show reads:

''A calendar mix-up turns Paul and Ally's fun night out into a stressful night in; a happy Ava finds her mood changing as the evening progresses; Luke turns up with an unwelcome friend; Carl finally sees the inside of the Worsley's house.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the upcoming episode. The previous episode, titled No Age, depicted Ally getting upset upon realizing that she's about to turn 50. Elsewhere, Luke was shown to be going through a hard time as he struggled to accept the thought of becoming a dad.

The ongoing fourth season has been receiving largely positive reviews, with many critics raving about the show's writing, characterization, and performances by the actors, among various other things. The current season is the final installment and the show is reportedly set to conclude on September 25, 2023.

More details about Breeders plot and cast

Breeders focuses on a married couple who deals with a number of challenges pertaining to parenting in modern society. It depicts how they manage to balance their personal and professional lives.

The show is reportedly inspired by Martin Freeman's own life experiences. A short description, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.''

The description further reads:

''In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently.''

The cast of the show includes the likes of Alun Armstrong, Stella Gonet, Patrick Baladi, and many others, apart from Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

Don't miss the new episode of Breeders season 4 on FX on Monday, August 14, 2023.