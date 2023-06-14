What time will Catching Killers Season 3 premiere on Netflix? Details explored

Catching Killers, the hair-raising true crime docuseries, is all set to make its return with a third season on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Ben Reid has served as both the writer and director of the series.

Catching Killers focuses on the police force and prosecutors while they run an intense and extensive investigation of complex crimes and then attempt to arrest and convict some of the most sinister killers in the world. Every episode covers an infamous case of a serial killer, but it is told from the perspective of the detectives involved in solving the case and bringing justice to the victim.

Ever since the official trailer for Catching Killers season 3 was launched by Netflix, the followers of the highly gripping true-crime show have been eagerly waiting to see what chilling cases the new season will bring to the table. So without further ado, let's dive right in to find out more details about the upcoming season of the series.

Season 3 of Catching Killers will depict stories of a set of cold-blooded killers

What to expect from the upcoming third season of the Netflix true-crime series?

As mentioned earlier, the highly awaited season 3 of Catching Killers will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023. The airtime of the latest season is 3 am ET. The official brief for the series' new season provided by Netflix reads as follows:

"Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice."

The official description and trailer for season 3 of the series provides clues and glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming season, and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that season 3 will be following in the footsteps of the preceding seasons.

As showcased in the trailer, the new season will chronicle real-life murder stories from the point of view of the investigators. In the trailer, a police officer is seen getting emotional over the brutal murder of a dear female friend. He is also seen pledging to find out who murdered his friend and promising to bring justice to the victim. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a set of heart-wrenching murder cases.

Netflix's Catching Killers was first released on November 4, 2021. The second season made its debut on February 9, 2022. Both seasons covered the investigations of some of the most bone-chilling crime cases, including the cases of The Green River Killer, The Happy Face Killer, Aileen Wuornos, BTK, The Toronto Village Killer, and The Phoenix Serial Shooter.

The official synopsis for the show released by Netflix states:

"The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series."

Don't forget to watch the third season of Catching Killers on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

