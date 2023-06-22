What time will Celebrity premiere on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more

Celebrity is a brand new South Korean thriller series that is all set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). The series will chronicle the intriguing story of an upcoming social media influencer named Seo Ah-ri.

Celebrity will put its main focus on a few serious themes such as the power of money, overnight social media fame, and the dangers of envy.

The official trailer for the new Netflix series was dropped by the streaming platform on May 31, 2023. Since then, the series has already begun to receive a lot of positive attention from viewers all around the world due to its thrilling storyline.

Kim Yi-young has served as the writer of the upcoming series, while Kim Cheol-kyu has acted as the director.

Netflix's upcoming South Korean thriller series Celebrity has a total of 12 episodes

Scheduled to be released on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3 am ET, the highly anticipated South Korean mystery thriller series has been created by Yi Young Kim and Kim Cheol-kyu. The series consists of a total of twelve episodes. It will revolve around an upcoming social media star Seo Ah-ri, who will be seen facing some dark and destructive results of her fame in the modern world of social media influencers.

The official synopsis for Celebrity, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Fame. Money. Power. Seo A-ri achieves social media stardom overnight — but deadly consequences await in this glitzy, gilded world of influencers."

The official teaser trailer and synopsis for the series, released by Netflix, provide the audience with fascinating hints and glimpses about what they can expect from the new series. It looks like viewers are in for a thrilling ride as they will witness the main character Seo Ah-ri going through the consequences of her social media popularity.

The series will give viewers an insight into the dark world of social media and the shocking truths behind the happy faces of influencers, who often become overnight celebrities.

The series will also unravel a set of mysteries connected to the world of social media and how they take a toll on different individuals.

Park Gyu-young, Lee Chung-ya, and others star in the upcoming new thriller series

The lead cast members for the new Netflix series entail:

Park Gyu-young as Seo Ah-ri

Lee Chung-ah as Yoon Shi-hyeon

Kang Min-hyuk as Han Jun-kyung

Jun Hyo-seong as Oh Min-hye

Lee Dong-gun as Jin Tae-jeon

The audience will also see a guest appearance from popular South Korean actor and singer Lee Jun-ho, who is a member of the Korean boy band 2PM.

Don't forget to watch Celebrity, which will air on June 30, 2023, at 3 am ET, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes