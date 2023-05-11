What time will Citadel episode 4 release on Prime Video? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

Episode 4 of Prime Video's new action spy thriller, Citadel, will be released on Friday, May 12, at 12:00 am midnight ET. The show's production budget exceeds US $300 million, and its ongoing debut season, which premiered on April 28, consists of six episodes, making it one of the most expensive TV shows of all time.

Citadel stars Richard Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh/Charlotte Vernon, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Olegar Fedoro as Russian Presiden, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy/Brielle, Roland Møller as Anders Silje/Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and Janis Ahern as Dr. Hudes.

Prime Video's Citadel episode 4: Mason is suspicious of Nadia's actions

The upcoming episode 4 will explore the aftermath of Mason realizing that Citadel was sold off by none other than his partner, Nadia. She was involved with another spy named Carter Spence, who has been captured by a Portuguese crime boss.

On the other hand, it looks like Mason's wife Abby, who is still alive, is in great danger after Bernard told everything about her to Dahlia and Anders Silje. The duo is also aware that Bernard is in love with Abby.

This episode of Citadel is written by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil.

Citadel episode 3's synopsis and details

Episode 3 of the show was directed by Newton Thomas Sigel & Jessica Yu and written by David Weil and Melissa Glenn. Titled Infinite Shadows, it was released on May 5, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as:

"As Kyle and Nadia land at an old safehouse, small clues about their past life together bubble to the surface. Soon, they discover a former ally who may be key to stopping Manticore is imprisoned in a facility in Morocco. In order to rescue him they first have to enlist the help of a local crime boss. But their mission is compromised as secrets of the past are unearthed."

What is Citadel about?

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the series showcases the exploits of two spies named Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who work for an intelligence organization called Citadel.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Prime Video, reads as:

"What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their minds wiped. But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), these former lovers must remember the past to save the future."

In an interview with Collider, Richard Madden revealed that he was most excited for the fans to watch the season finale, adding:

"We plant so many seeds throughout the show and jump through so many timelines. Everything collides, and all the payoffs happen in the sixth episode. I mean, every episode has a big chunk of the journey, but I love Episode 6."

The long list of executive producers of the show includes Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, David Weil, and several others.

Episode 4 of Citadel will be released on Friday, May 12, at 12:00 am ET on Prime Video.

