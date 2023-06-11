The third episode of Cruel Summer season 2 is all set to air on Freeform on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing second season of the anthology series explores the friendship of two girls which gets complicated due to an intense love triangle.

The first season of the show received high praise from viewers and critics, with many praising its thematic ambitions, performances by the cast, and writing, among numerous other things. Season 2 stars Sadie Stanley in one of the key roles, along with many others essaying significant supporting roles.

Freeform's Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 will focus on Isabella and Megan bonding

Freeform released the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 on June 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many shocking events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Bloody Knuckles, the new episode is set during the summer of 1999 when Isabella and Megan bond during a night out at the Chambers' cabin. Elsewhere, Luke's life takes a shocking turn as his fingerprints are found on the gun that he used. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode reads:

''In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers' cabin; Luke tries to stand up to Brent, but ends up causing more problems for his dad; suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are not yet revealed. The previous episodes, titled Welcome to Chatham and Ride or Die, established the premise of the second season as it introduced viewers to the main three characters.

The first two episodes were more relaxed in their pacing, but with the premise clearly established, viewers can expect more intense drama to unfold in the remaining episodes of the season. The current season reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, and fans can expect new episodes to drop every week.

In brief, about Cruel Summer plot and cast

Cruel Summer is an anthology thriller drama series that tells two entirely different stories in the first two seasons. The first season focuses on the impact of a girl's shocking disappearance whilst the second installment explores a complicated teenage love triangle. Freeform's official synopsis of the second season of the series reads:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.''

The synopsis further states:

''Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

Season 2 features Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry and Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue. They're two best friends whose friendship is deeply impacted thanks to a love triangle involving a charming boy named Luke Chambers, played by Griffin Gluck. Other cast members include Lisa Yamada, KaDee Strickland, and many more.

Viewers can watch the third episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, June 12, 2023.

