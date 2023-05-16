What time will Dancing Queens season 1 episode 2 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Bravo’s Dancing Queens is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the cast competes in the first round of the Tri-State DanceSport Championships. While all the dancers are nervous, Donie feels unwell before she needs to take the stage.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Second Place Is Losing, reads:

"The first competition kicks off, and the women leave it all on the dance floor; Sabrina vows to redeem her second-place finish; Colette spends quality time with her son; Leonie still doesn't feel ready to tackle a big competition."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Dancing Queens on Bravo.

The cast competes in the first round of the Tri-State DanceSport Championships in the upcoming episode of Dancing Queens

In the upcoming episode of Dancing Queens, the cast is seen competing in the Pro-Am’s Latin Group B in the semi-finals; however, one cast member’s nerves get the better of her before she is supposed to be on stage.

The Dancing Queens cast gets ready for competition (Image via Bravo)

In a promo for the upcoming episode, Colette’s partner Alex tells her to take everyone out of her mind. While the other cast members have been with their partners for a while, Colette is set to perform with Alex for the first time and can’t help but compare the two.

In a confessional, she said:

"I always made finals with my previous partner, but this is my first competition with Alex and I want to show the judges that I’m a contender no matter who I dance with."

Meanwhile, Sabrina tells Stas that she’s shaking, and he tells her to listen to what he has to say. He tells the Dancing Queens cast member that he’s trying to put her into her “right thinking” and tells her to go out there and have fun but to not lose her focus. In a confessional, she claims that the team is just “off” and adds that she was amazing when she performed in Group A and that people are just waiting to see how she dances as part of Group B.

While all the professional dancers are trying to get their partners to relax, Donie Burchg tells her partner that her stomach doesn’t feel good. She tells Ilia that she needs to go to the bathroom, even though they’re supposed to be on stage very soon.

In a confessional, the Dancing Queens cast member said:

"I don’t get nervous to perform because I’ve just been doing it for so long. But I have ulcerative colitis so I have a lot of stomach issues. There couldn’t be worse timing for something like that to happen."

She continued:

"If someone could offer me a magic cure, I’m all ears, nothing has worked thus far."

The dance styles that the cast competes in during the championship are Latin, Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba, Pasa Doble, and Jive.

Sabrina explains that they’re supposed to dance a minute of each dance style before moving on to the next one. Another cast member added that they don’t know the music that they’re playing, and Sabrina added that the steps are the same, but the way the cast does the steps according to the songs is different.

