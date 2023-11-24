What time will Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 10 release? Timings for all regions

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 10 is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC. The 10th episode of Dancing With The Stars will once again ignite the ballroom as competing participants vie with each other for the coveted mirror-ball trophy.

Previously in episode 8 titled, Whitney Houston Night, several contestants came together to perform her iconic songs and set fire to the stage, paying tribute to the legendary singer. The episode was judged by the usual panel of Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Billy Porter joined the panel as a guest judge.

With Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd recently eliminated, the remaining six contestants were locked with each other in fierce competition. Eventually, Barry appeared victorious in a dance-off against Daniella Karagach and Jason Mraz. Which of them shall successfully clear the semi-final round is yet to be seen.

Contestants prepare for Dancing With The Stars Semi-Final

The remaining contestants are getting ready to don their dancing boots and set an example on the dance floor that might end up with them holding the coveted mirror-ball trophy.

Airing Details

As mentioned earlier, Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 10 airs on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC. For the fans of the show scattered all across the globe, here is the list of regions:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) November 28, 2023 8:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) November 28, 2023 5:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) November 28, 2023 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) November 28, 2023 6:00 PM Alaska (AKT) November 28, 2023 4:00 PM Hawaii (HT) November 28, 2023 3:00 PM England (BST) November 29, 2023 1:00 AM Spain (CEST) November 29, 2023 2:00 AM Germany (CEST) November 29, 2023 2:00 AM France (CEST) November 29, 2023 2:00 AM Australia (AEST) November 29, 2023 12:00 PM Japan (JST) November 29, 2023 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) November 29, 2023 10:00 AM India (IST) November 29, 2023 6:30 AM

Viewers who do not have access to ABC on cable television but would nevertheless like to enjoy the show can now stream the episode on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Plot Overview

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 10 will feature the all-important semi-final competition which shall serve as a threshold and point of entry into the finals of the latest season. The stakes are raised ever higher as the six celebrity contestants and the professional dancer partners try to raise the bar and rise up to the occasion.

The iconic mirrorball trophy hangs in the balance and one lucky winner will be able to take her home. In the 10th episode, the contestants and their partners will try their hand at ballroom dancing and will be guided by the expert opinions of a talented panel all along the way.

The judge's panel is expected to consist of Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba along with the familiar hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Remaining Contestants

Six contestants remain on Dancing With The Stars and aim to make their claim on the mirrorball trophy. The names include:

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

The celebrity-pro dancer paired up to perform 'Taylor Swift' night on the ninth episode of Dancing With The Stars. The ABC show's ninth episode bowed down to the majesty of Swift and proclaimed her prominent place in the music industry.

The contestants virtually brought down the roof with their power-packed performances and were joined by special judge Mandy Moore, who holds the distinction of being a long-time collaborator on Dancing With The Stars and recently served as the lead choreographer on Taylor Swift's immensely popular The Eras Tour.