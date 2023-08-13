The third episode of Dark Winds season 2 is expected to drop on AMC+ on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The show explores the lives of two police officers who are investigating various complex cases that shake their faith, beliefs, and perspectives on life.

The current season focuses on the investigation into the death of a man involved in a cult. The series features Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the lead roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 will focus on Leaphorn discovering a pivotal clue

An official promo for Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 has not yet been released by AMC+, but based on a brief description on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Leaphorn, who manages to uncover a crucial evidence.

Elsewhere, Chee ventures on his own after an intense clash with a frightening man. Check out the synopsis of the episode, titled Antigonish, below:

''After facing off with a dangerous man, Chee strikes out on his own; Leaphorn and Manuelito partner with the sheriff's department, leading Leaphorn to identify a vital clue.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the latest episode. The previous episode, titled Wonders of the Unknown, depicted Manuelito and Leaphorn setting off to rescue kid in danger after they discovered a body.

While the first episode focused on setting the tone and establishing the premise, the second episode picked up pace as it witnessed more intense drama. As the season progresses, fans can look forward to more thrilling moments, similar to the previous installment.

So far, reviews for the first two episdes have been quite positive, with praise mostly directed towards the tone, atmosphere, setting, and performances by the cast, among various other things. The first season had also received massive critical acclaim.

More details about Dark Winds plot and cast

Dark Winds is a psychological Western thriller series that delves deep into the psyche of two police officers who're investigating a couple of seemingly unconnected murders. It depicts how they manage to crack the case while also dealing with their own personal demons. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past.''

The description further states,

''He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.''

The show blends elements of investigative drama, thriller, and the Western genre, crafting a unique experience for viewers. The cast includes Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Rainn Wilson, Jeremiah Bitsui, and many others playing crucial roles.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Dark Winds season 2 on AMC+ on Sunday, August 13, 2023.