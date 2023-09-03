What time will Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 air on AMC+? Release date, plot, and more

Dark Winds season 2 episode 6, titled HÓZHÓ NÁHÁSDLĮĮ, is scheduled to arrive on AMC on September 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The hit show follows the story of the Navajo Nation, a stunning and enigmatic place in 1971 where evil powers are ever present.

Officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are charged with looking into a string of crimes that have rocked the neighborhood to its foundation. The crimes are unsettling, and they appear to be part of a far wider conspiracy than just a few isolated occurrences. As they investigate, Leaphorn and Chee discover a network of dark truths that pose a threat to the Navajo Nation as a whole.

In Dark Winds season 2 episode 6, Colton will be confronted by Leaphorn and Chee

Release timings for different time zones, where to watch

The season finale of Dark Winds is almost here, which is set to be released on September 3, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 9 pm ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the thrilling and dramatic conclusion to the show's story.

Here are the international release timings of the episode:

United Kingdom: 2 am BST on September 4, 2023

Canada: 10 pm ET on September 3, 2023

Australia: 5 am AEST on September 4, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on September 4, 2023

Korea: 5 am KST on September 4, 2023

Japan: 6 am JST on September 4, 2023

Philippines: 6 am PHT on September 4, 2023

The upcoming episode of Dark Winds will be available to stream on AMC+ and Amazon Prime Video. Since the show is exclusive to both streaming platforms, it would be necessary for anyone wanting to stream the episode to have a subscription.

A quick recap of Dark Winds season 2 episode 5

The previous episode of the show saw Leaphorn and Chee continuing to investigate the Navajo men's slayings at the oil well. They discover that the men employed by Drumco, a business that has engaged in some dubious activities.

Leaphorn also discovers that Carl Lebeck was the one who hired Colton to kill the men. The latter is no longer alive, but Leaphorn is convinced that the person pretending to be Lebeck was behind the Drumco explosion that claimed the life of his son. However, Lebeck's imposter is a mystery individual whose identity is unknown. He has already killed several people, making him a dangerous individual.

The man posing as Lebeck is questioned by Leaphorn and Chee, but he is uncooperative. Deloyd Webster, a private eye hired to track down the man's mother, is also there when they meet with him. He informs the duo that Azzie Begay, a Navajo lady, is the man's mother. She resides in a far-off region where she sells medicines.

In the meantime, Colton eludes the cops and flees. He manages to evade Leaphorn and Chee as they pursue him. But Colton is an extremely clever and resourceful person who is committed to avoiding capture. As the episode comes to an end, Leaphorn and Chee are still looking for Colton, discovering that the latter is determined to hurt more people and therefore must be stopped.

What to expect from Dark Winds season 2 episode 6?

The final episode of Dark Winds season 6 will see Leaphorn and Chee confront Colton. They discover that the situation is more complex than it seems and realize that they are at risk of getting caught in the crossfire as dark forces and hidden truths are at play. To solve the case, they will need to apply all of their knowledge and expertise.

In addition, the episode will see Manuelito get ready for a significant change in her life. Her longtime lover Bernadette and her are getting married, but she still thinks about an unresolved case on her wedding day. As such, she will do her best to try and help Leaphorn and Chee to catch Colton since she understands that they are depending on her.