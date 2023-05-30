What time will Dave season 3 episode 10 (finale) air on FXX? Release date, plot, and more details

The 10th and final episode of Dave season 3 is expected to air on FXX on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show centers around the titular character, a fictionalized avatar of popular rapper Lil Dicky. He's an aspiring rapper and the series depicts his journey towards attaining success as he's determined to pursue a career in music.

The show stars Lil Dicky in the lead role, along with various others who play significant supporting characters. The series is co-created by Dicky and Jeff Schaffer.

Dave season 3 episode 10 is set to provide a happy ending to the protagonist's story

FX Networks put out the finale trailer for the third season, and it offers a peek into some key events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled Looking for Love, the upcoming finale is set to provide a satisfactory conclusion to Dave's story. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Dave's quest for love reaches a conclusion.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the finale, and it'll be fascinating to see how the story unfolds. The previous episode, titled Dream Girl, focused on the beloved protagonist who's trapped in a surreal zone as he thinks about the woman of his dreams.

With just one episode left this season, viewers can expect a lot of fun and drama in what could turn out to be a memorable hour of television. So far, the fifth season has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've raved about the show's distinctive style of humor, thematic ambitions, and performances by the actors, among other things.

A quick look at Dave plot and cast

Popular singer Lil Dicky stars as a fictionalized version of himself in this charming FXX comedy series, which explores his life and ambitions as he looks to establish his name in the world of hip-hop. He's deeply passionate about music and believes in his abilities. Here's a brief description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dave'' centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.''

Lil Dicky has been superb in the lead role as he brilliantly portrays his character's desire, ambition, and raw passion with remarkable ease in a mature performance that captures the numerous facets of a fascinating man.

Dicky is a famous rapper who's churned out several hit songs like Professional Rapper, Save Dat Money, Hannibal Interlude, and Pillow Talking, to name a few. Appearing alongside him in other significant supporting/minor roles are actors like GaTa as himself, Taylor Misiak as Ally Wernick, Andrew Santino as Mike, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Dave season 3 episode 10 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

