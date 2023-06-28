What time will Domina Season 2 premiere on Sky Atlantic? Release date, plot, and more 

Domina season 2, the highly awaited upcoming season of the popular historical British-Italian drama series, is all set to make its arrival with the first two episodes exclusively on Sky Atlantic on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2 am GMT. Simon Burke has acted as both the creator and writer of the series, while David Evans, Claire McCarthy, and Debs Paterson have served as directors.

Domina chronicles the epic saga of the Roman emperor Augustus Caesar's powerful wife, Livia Drusilla. The official trailer for the series' 2nd season was released on June 2, 2023. Since then, followers of the series have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new season will bring to the table, especially after the first season ended on such an intriguing note with Gaius and Livia setting aside their conflicts over the murder of Marcellus.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about season 2 of Domina, ahead of its debut on Sky Atlantic.

Season 2 of Domina will consist of a total of 8 episodes

What is the complete schedule for all eight episodes of the second season of the Sky Atlantic series?

Scheduled to debut with episodes 1 and 2 on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2 am GMT, the highly anticipated new season of the Sky Atlantic series, Domina, will have eight episodes collectively. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis at the same time.

Take a closer look at a list of the complete schedule for all eight episodes, along with their titles below:

Episode 1: Conspiracy - July 9, 2023 (Sunday)

Conspiracy - July 9, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 2: Wedding - July 9, 2023 (Sunday)

Wedding - July 9, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 3: Betrayal - July 16, 2023 (Sunday)

Betrayal - July 16, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 4: Exile - July 23, 2023 (Sunday)

Exile - July 23, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 5: Sacrilege - July 30, 2023 (Sunday)

Sacrilege - July 30, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 6: Freedom - August 6, 2023 (Sunday)

Freedom - August 6, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 7: Curse - August 13, 2023 (Sunday)

Curse - August 13, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 8: Control - August 13, 2023 (Sunday)

What to expect from season 2 of the show?

The latest season of the epic historical series will continue with the grand tale of the power couple of Rome, Livia and Gaius. Season 2 can be expected to showcase an intense struggle for control and power over the entire Roman Empire and the Imperial Family of Rome. Similar to season 1, the story will be depicted from the female point of view.

The first episode of the second season will showcase Gaius and Livia returning to Rome to find it going through a famine. The episode will also feature Gaius beginning a thrilling race to succession. In the second episode of the series' new season, viewers will witness Antonina and Drusus' wedding ceremony getting threatened and Livia's marriage getting tested.

Thus, without a shred of doubt, the audience is in for a highly immersing new season of Domina.

Who are on the cast list for the new season of the historical series?

The cast members for the series' upcoming season 2 include:

Kasia Smutniak as Livia

Matthew McNulty as Gaius

Liah O'Prey as Young Julia

Ben Batt as Agrippa

Ewan Horrocks as Young Drusus

Claire Forlani as Octavia

Christine Bottomley as Scribonia

Darrell D'Silva as Piso

Alaïs Lawson as Young Marcella

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of Domina season 2, which will air on Sunday, July 9, 2023, on Sky Atlantic.

