What time will Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6 air on Fox? Release date, promo, and more details

Popular FOX drama Fantasy Island is all set to return with an all-new episode on February 13, at 8.00 pm EST, bringing back the familiar setting of the island, which makes the guest's fantasy come true in one form or another.

Currently, in its second season, the show has already seen ample drama both on the island and outside it, with some intriguing guest star appearances and a lot of exciting plotlines.

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Forever and a Day, will deal with time loops and heartbreaks, both of which will also thematically involve Elena Roarke (played by Roselyn Sanchez).

This episode will take viewers much deeper into the narrative of the second season, which has already seen many ups and downs. The upcoming episode will also guest star Aaron Costa Ganis and Keiko Agena as the two guests who need an escapade on the fantasy island.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6 preview: A loopy affair?

With no official trailer or sneak peek, there is no way of being sure what lies ahead in the upcoming episode, but a detailed synopsis of the same has revealed some exciting information about Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6.

The upcoming episode will deal with two lovers, one of whom plans to have a dream proposal for the other. This sounds like something this mystical island can provide, but things go very wrong at the last moment when the latter says no to the proposal.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as revealed by FOX, reads as:

"Oliver’s fantasy is to surprise his boyfriend Emilio with the perfect proposal, but when Emilio says no, Oliver finds himself reliving that day over and over again. Meanwhile, Roarke, also caught in the time loop, must confront her fears about her relationship with Javier."

After the previous weeks managed to provide ample drama with multiple interesting characters, Emilio and Oliver are all set to join the list with their intriguing story. Thematically, even Elena Roarke will be involved in the mix. Her story and relationship with Javier have been one of the constant struggles in the series this season and this upcoming episode will shed some more light on this.

More about Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island, stylized as FANTASY ISLⱯND, is a reboot and a sequel to the original 1977 series of the same name. It thematically continues the story but has a more modern setting and plotlines. The series premiered in 2021 and had a successful run before returning for a sophomore season.

The series follows Elena Roarke, the grandniece of the host from the original series, and her elite staff members as they cater to various guests who visit the island that fulfill their deepest desires. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Takinq place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, althouqh they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enliqhtened and transformed throuqh the maqical realism of Fantasy Island."

Fantasy Island is also available to stream on the official streaming service of FOX.

