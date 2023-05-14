What time will From season 2 episode 4 air on MGM+? Release date, plot and more details

From is set to return with the fourth episode of its sophomore season this week. After a fantastic first season of ten episodes, the series has already started strong with the second season and has accelerated the plot quite a lot in recent episodes. As such, episode 4 should do justice to the twisted plot that awaits this week.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled This Way Gone. It will feature a new theory about the town and some persistent struggles with Boyd (Harold Perrineau), the central character of the show, whose condition is reportedly worsening in this episode.

The upcoming episode will premiere on May 14, 2023, at approximately 11 pm ET on MGM+. It will be available for streaming from then on.

From season 2 episode 4 preview: What to expect from the new episode?

The MGM+ show has been consistently building up the mystery around the town for the past two seasons. With multiple theories and some revelations, there is hardly anything concrete up to this point. The second season was also meant for some new character introductions that would change things significantly for the residents of the place.

All this should be considered when thinking about the next episode of the show. It will likely deepen the mystery around the place and reveal some more troubling facts about it. Moreover, the previous episode already hinted at something dark approaching, especially with Boyd's condition becoming a particularly worrisome thing.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of From reads:

"As Boyd's condition grows more alarming, Sara's return to town puts him in a difficult position. In the meantime, Jim shares a troubling new theory about the town."

This episode is directed by Alexandra La Roche with a script by John Griffin and a story by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner. Sadly, not much detail about the upcoming episode is available yet.

More about From

From is an American science fiction horror television series created by John Griffin for Epix that was later famously rebranded as MGM+, which is cited as the current destination for the series.

It originally premiered on February 20, 2022, and was received with great critical acclaim. It was soon renewed for a second season, which premiered recently on April 23, 2023.

The series follows the dark tale of a town in middle America, which does not let anyone who enters it leave. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"In a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters, unwilling residents strive to stay alive and search for a way out, but they are plagued by the terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest and secrets hidden in the town."

It stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, and A.J. Simmons as Randall, among many others.

As of now, the second season of the show is reported to have ten episodes as well.

The previous episodes of the show are available for streaming on MGM+.

