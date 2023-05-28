What time will From season 2 episode 6 air on MGM+? Release date, plot, and and more details

Season 2 Episode 6 of From will be released on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 11 pm (ET)/8 pm (PT) on MGM+.

The show has been praised by its viewers and critics for its intriguing story and captivating suspense. It showcases the occurrences of a mysterious town plagued by hauntings and paranormal activities.

While Season 1 introduced us to the general setting and characters, Season 2 has managed to take the story to a grotesque angle.

The show stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller and several others.

From season 2 episode 6 on MGM+: The town will get affected by scarcity of food

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Pas de Deux. It is directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner.

Here is a sneak peek of the upcoming episode released by MGM+.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tensions run high at Colony House when word of the coming food shortage leaks out; a night at the clinic takes a terrifying turn."

Sara's return has caused massive unrest among the citizens of the town but it looks like this is just the tip of their problems. From the above synopsis and promo, we learn that there is a massive shortage of food, in fact, the town just has a month's worth of food left.

For the oblivious, anyone who enters this cursed town can never leave, so this issue is going to cause extreme chaos. Furthermore, something horrific will take place in the clinic which will change the fate of the town forever.

What happened in the previous episode of From?

Season 2 Episode 5 of the show was titled Lullaby. It was directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Vivian Lee.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Sara must face the music, as word of her return spreads through town; Victor and Jade strike an unlikely bargain."

The episode saw the return of Sara, but nobody in the town was pleased since her infamy was well known. On the other hand, Victor and Jade unexpectedly struck a deal.

From on MGM+ synopsis

Created by John Griffin, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

In an older interview, John Griffin commented on From's reception by saying:

"You never know how people will respond and you hope they enjoy what you are doing. All you can really do is make the best version of the show you want to make. It’s been amazing to see the type of community that has sprung up around the show whether it be on Twitter and the very active Facebook group. These folks are not only along for the ride, but they are cheering you on as you go, it’s really special"

The show's executive producers are Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, Nancy Cotton, Anthony & Joe Russo, and several others.

