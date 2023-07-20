What time will Full Circle episodes 3 and 4 air on Max? Release date, plot, and more details

The upcoming episodes 3 and 4 of Full Circle will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET on Max. This new miniseries showcases the aftermath of a kidnapping gone south after which the characters then discover several disturbing truths. It is set in present-day New York.

Full Circle stars Zazie Beetz as Mel Harmony, Claire Danes as Sam Browne, Timothy Olyphant as Derek Browne, Dennis Quaid as Jeff, Jharrel Jerome as Aked, Sheyi Cole as Xavier, CCH Pounder as Savitri Mahabir, Jim Gaffigan as Manny Broward, Happy Anderson as Joey, Ethan Stoddard as Jared, Adia as Natalia, Phaldut Sharma as Garmen, and several others in supporting roles.

Full Circle episodes 3 and 4 air on Max: Is Jared out of danger?

The upcoming two episodes of Full Circle, whose titles are currently unknown, are directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon. It is speculated that Sam and Derek will try to find out about the boy who had been kidnapped in the previous episodes. They aren't aware that Nicky has been murdered.

Savitri Mahabir, who was the boss of this kidnapping operation, was doing it to finish a ritual. While details of this ritual haven't been revealed, it certainly involves the death of a child. Savitri apparently has some old animosity with the Browne family and is hence not afraid to hurt them.

For the time being, Jared is far away from all this ruckus in New York but for how long? Savitri wanted him to die but her goons got everything wrong.

Full Circle episodes 1 and 2 air on Max: What happened in the previous episodes?

The previous two episodes of the show were titled Something Different and Charger. They were both directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon. The synopsis of these episodes read as:

"Determined to reverse her family's fate, Mrs. Mahabir enlists Garmen and Aked to kidnap celebrity chef Jeff McCusker's grandson, Jared; Inspector Melody Harmony defies orders and covertly works on the Guyana case.

It further continued:

"The McCuskers scramble to meet Aked's strangely specific demands; Inspector Harmony stakes out the park."

The first two episodes gave a detailed view of how a kidnapping went terribly wrong. A couple of goons had mistakenly abducted the wrong target. They even killed the boy and got rid of the corpse. Sam and Derek, who are the parents of Jared, tried all they could to rescue the boy but couldn't. Had the goons worked efficiently, Jared would have been dead.

Episodes 1 and 2 were released on Thursday, July 13, on Max.

Full Circle synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the miniseries' synopsis reads as:

"An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City."

The show is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon. Executive producers are Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver, and Ed Solomon.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Full Circle will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET on Max.