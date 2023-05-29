The 10th episode of Gotham Knights is expected to air on the CW on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The superhero series continues to entertain viewers with its surprising plot-twists and gripping storyline, among other things.

The show has arrived at a crucial juncture as it heads towards its conclusion. As of writing this article, the series has not yet been renewed for a second season. It stars Oscar Morgan in the lead role, along with numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights episode 10 will focus on the team trying to protect one of their own members

A brief 21-second promo for Gotham Knights episode 10 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the highly anticipated episode. Titled Poison Pill, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on the team desperately looking to figure out how to rescue one of their own members, who's in deep trouble.

Meanwhile, Brody finds some shocking information pertaining to his father, following which he decides to speak to Stephanie. A short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it's too late; Harvey undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks; Brody turns to Stephanie after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Dark Knight of the Soul, depicted one of the team's members being captured by the brutal Court of Owls, following which the gang sets out on a rescue mission.

Stephanie and Harper then go on to find a crucial piece of evidence that could potentially lead to the discovery of their beloved friend. With just a few more episodes left this season, viewers can expect a lot of drama in the next few weeks as the show looks to provide a satisfactory end whilst also leaving some room for the second season.

More details about Gotham Knights plot and cast

Gotham Knights focuses on life in the titular city following the shocking death of Bruce Wayne. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the superhero series:

''Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing.''

The synopsis further states:

''With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.''

The highly talented cast features actors like Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Gotham Knights episode 10 on the CW on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

