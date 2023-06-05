The 11th episode of the CW's Gotham Knights is all set to air on the channel on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The superhero series focuses on the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's death, following which his adopted son, Turner Hayes, takes up the responsibility of protecting his beloved city of Gotham.

However, a number of challenges lie ahead as Turner teams up with Harper and Cullen Row, all of whom have been accused of murder. They then set out to prove their innocence, along with a criminal named Duel, and try to uncover the mystery behind Wayne's death.

The show stars Oscar Morgan in the lead role and is helmed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights episode 11 will reveal some shocking truths about Duela

A short 20-second promo for Gotham Knights episode 11 offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Daddy Issues, the new episode will focus on Duela's reunion with her mother.

However, things don't turn out to be all that pleasant as some devastating truths are revealed, changing her life forever.

Elsewhere, Stephanie is forced to make a crucial decision. A short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Duela's birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe, unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her; Stephanie is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Poison Pill, depicted the team trying to protect one of their own members who was kidnapped by the Court of Owls.

Meanwhile, Brody went on to seek Stephanie's help after he gathered some crucial information pertaining to his father. The show reportedly features a total of 12 episodes, so viewers can expect a lot of drama and action to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

More details about Gotham Knights plot and cast

The superhero series focuses on late Bruce Wayne's adopted son, who teams up with various others in order to protect the city of Gotham from several sinister forces looking to wreak havoc. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series states:

''Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley.''

The synopsis further reads:

''However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.''

Oscar Morgan portrays the lead role of protagonist Turner Hayes in the series. He perfectly captures his character's determination and fearlessness with remarkable ease in a richly nuanced performance.

Other supporting cast members include Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Gotham Knights episode 11 on the CW on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

