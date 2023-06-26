The 13th and final episode of Gotham Knights is all set to air on The CW on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The show focuses on Turner Hayes, Wayne's adopted son, who sets out to fight crime and violence in Gotham City following his father's shocking death.

The series received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its unique plot and performances by the cast, among various other things. The show was canceled by the CW earlier this month. It is helmed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights episode 13 will focus on a highly dangerous rescue mission

A short 21-second promo for Gotham Knights episode 13 offers a peek into the many thrilling events set to unfold in the massively anticipated finale episode. Titled Night of the Owls, the new episode is expected to focus on the Gotham Knights, who're planning for an epic rescue mission.

They realize that they need to stick together and trust each other in order to protect their beloved city. Elsewhere, Harvey is forced to make a crucial decision that could have potentially severe repercussions. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham; Harvey is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled City of Owls, depicted the team trying to get their names cleared after they found some new evidence. Meanwhile, Harvey managed to find out some shocking details pertaining to the fateful night when Bruce Wayne was killed.

With a lot more questions still left to be answered, it'll be interesting to see how the makers tie things up to craft a memorable finale.

In brief, about Gotham Knights plot and cast

The superhero drama series focuses on the titular gang who sets out to fight the various sinister forces threatening to wreak havoc in Gotham City. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley.''

The synopsis further states:

''However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.''

The cast is led by Oscar Morgan, who essays the role of protagonist Turner Hayes, and his performance is one of the show's biggest strengths. The rest of the cast features actors like Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and many others.

Viewers can watch the final episode of Gotham Knights on The CW on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

