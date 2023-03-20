What time will Gotham Knights episode 2 air on The CW? Release date, plot, promo, and more details

Episode 2 of Gotham Knights will air on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm in the USA. This latest superhero phenomenon is set in a world where Batman has been murdered and his adopted son is the prime suspect.

Gotham Knights stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes (Bruce Wayne's adopted son), Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela (daughter of the late Joker), Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Rahart Adams as Brody March and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Alongside the above faces, Gotham Knights features a number of actors and actresses in guest/recurring roles.

Gotham Knights episode 2: Will Bruce Wayne's journals answer our hero's questions?

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Scene of the Crime. Here is the official preview of the episode released by The CW.

In the above video, we see Turner, Duela, Cullen, Harper, and Carrie trying to prove their innocence. The five of them have been accused of murdering Bruce Wayne aka Batman, but that is far from the truth. We will even learn more about the Court of Owls, the secret organization that runs Gotham City and has something to do with Batman's demise.

Turner's best friend Stephanie Brown will also be interrogated in this episode. The official synopsis of Scene of the Crime reads,

"In an attempt to clear their names, Turner, Duela, Cullen, Harper and Carrie head back to the scene of the crime searching for Bruce Wayne's journals; Harvey begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all; Stephanie is brought in for questioning."

This episode is directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux.

What happened in the previous episode of Gotham Knights?

Episode 1 perfectly set the stage for the show as we were introduced to a number of characters. At the very start, we learn that Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, has been murdered and suspects Duela, Cullen, and Harper have been arrested.

Duela is the daughter of the dangerous psychopathic criminal, the Joker. Viewers are then introduced to Turner Hayes, who doesn't have the slightest clue that the man who adopted him was Batman. Unfortunately, he also gets arrested on suspicion of Batman's murder.

Turner, Duela, Cullen, and Harper form a team and manage to escape from prison. Viewers are later introduced to Carrie Kelley/Robin, who helps the group. The dangerous organized crime syndicate called the Court of Owls has something to do with the entire case, but our heroes aren't able to paint the entire picture.

What is Gotham Knights about?

Gotham Knights is a superhero series that sees Batman's adoptive son forming an alliance with runaways Harper and Cullen Row and criminal Duela when they are all accused of a murder they didn't commit by district attorney Harvey Dent.

Their crime? The murder of Batman aka Bruce Wayne.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names."

It continues,

"But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

The show was developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

