What time will Heels season 2 episode 3 air on Starz? Release date, what to expect, and more

Heels season 2 episode 3, titled Discord, is scheduled to arrive on Starz on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The hit Starz family drama follows the story of two brothers Jack and Ace Spade who are the successors of their late father's wrestling organization, namely the Duffy Wrestling League, in the small Georgian town of Duffy. The DWL's owner and promoter, Jack is committed to keeping the organization afloat, while his brother Ace is a rising star in the promotion.

However, as time passes the brothers are forced to deal with a developing power struggle within the promotion in addition to their personal struggles.

The show has garnered much appreciation from global audiences and critics for its intriguing, one-of-a-kind storyline and beautiful storytelling. In addition, the show hosts an incredible star cast including names like Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, and Allison Luff, among others.

Heels season 2 episode 3 - A new women's division in the DWL

In the sneak peek released for episode 3 of Heels, viewers are acquainted with Crystal as she expresses her nervousness about performing in front of a live audience and prepares for her first match in the women's division. The storyline has been brewing for the entirety of season 1 as Crystal has expressed her wish to become a professional wrestler numerous times and it finally comes to fruition in the upcoming episode.

It can also be seen in the teaser that while Willie is supportive of Crystal's decision to wrestle in the newly formed women's division, he is still not convinced if she'll be liked by the audience and is worried about her health.

The episode will also focus on Ace Spade as he returns to Duffy after learning the truth about his father. It is clear that Ace is still struggling with his emotions and feels guilty for not being by his father's side when he needed him the most. It'll be interesting to see how Jack comforts Ace during this time, as the brothers have yet to talk about their own ongoing feud regarding the DWL's ownership.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Jack goes on the road to find Ace; the DWL has been left in the hands of Willie, who uses the opportunity to start developing a women's division with Crystal; Gully comes to town with an offer the DWL can't refuse."

More about Heels' synopsis

The official synopsis of the series, released by Starz, reads:

"Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel."

It further reads,

"But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind."

The show is written and directed by Michael Waldron, with Mike O'Malley, Peter Segal, Rodney Barnes, Kyle Patrick Alvarez, and Chri Donnelly rating as the executive producers. It debuted on Starz on August 15, 2021.

Heels season 2 episode 3 premieres on Starz on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.