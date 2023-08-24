What time will Heels season 2 episode 5 air on Starz? Release date, plot, and more details revealed

Heels season 2 episode 5, titled Who the Hell Is the Condamned?, is scheduled to premiere on Starz on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

The hit Starz show follows the story of two brothers, Ace and Spade, who are the successors of their late father's wrestling organization, the Duffy Wrestling Organization (DWL), in the small Georgian village of Duffy. While Ace is the new rising star in the company, Jack is DWL's owner and promoter.

Although both brothers are skilled wrestlers, their approach to the sport differs. While Jack is a professional promoter who wants to advance in the DWL, Ace is a rebel who enjoys testing the limits of what is permitted in wrestling.

The brothers fight over their personal lives as they compete for control of the DWL. The professional and interpersonal competition between brothers poses a threat to the DWL's unity.

Heels season 2 episode 5 release times for different time zones

Episode 5 of Heels season 2 is almost here as it is set to release tomorrow, August 25, 2023. While the release timing for the episode in the US is 10 a.m. ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another entertaining and thrilling episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 26, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on August 26, 2023

Australia: 11 am AEST on August 26, 2023

India: 5:30 pm IST on August 26, 2023

Korea: 10 am KST on August 27, 2023

Japan: 11 am JST on August 27, 2023

Phillippines: 11 am PHT on August 27, 2023

Where to watch/stream Heels season 2 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of Heels, titled Who the Hell Is the Condamned? will be available for streaming on Starz.

The episode will also be available for purchase from digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Hulu, and Apple TV+ on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Heels season 2 episode 4

The previous episode, titled Heavy Heads, saw Jack and Ace continue arguing about the DWL's direction. Ace wants to concentrate on putting out excellent matches, while Jack is concerned about increasing the promotion's profitability. The two brothers then get into a heated debate where they voice their complaints with one another.

Crystal, meantime, is having a hard time fitting in at the DWL. She feels as though her gender is preventing her from moving forward, and is unsure of her place in the wrestling community. She confides in Bobby about the issues she's currently facing.

While Robbins is battling her own troubles somewhere else. She is unsure about how to move on with her life because Wild's death still haunts her. She starts to binge drink and start acting rashly.

Ace and his nephew Thomas routine at the episode's conclusion. Ace chooses to give wrestling another shot in order to be a better role model for Thomas. Additionally, Jack and Ace concur to cooperate in order to put on a fantastic performance for the impending cross-promotional event.

What to expect from Heels season 2 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Who The Hell Is the Condamned?, will see the arrival of a new mysterious character at the DWL who instantly becomes a sensation. Nobody is aware of the identity or the origins of the wrestler, known only by their ring name "The Condamned", because they are cloaked in mystery.

Meanwhile, Ace is in danger of being overshadowed by the new character's popularity. He is adamant about winning back the title, but if he wants to maintain it, he'll have to find a method to take down The Condamned.