What time will Heels season 2 episode 7 air on Starz? Release date, what to expect, and more

The 7th episode of Heels season 2 will premiere on Starz on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The drama series revolves around the lives of two brothers who are rivals in the world of professional wrestling. They play out two different characters in the ring as they look to garner fame and keep up their beloved father's legacy.

The show stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the lead roles, along with numerous others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The series is helmed by noted screenwriter Michael Waldron.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Heels season 2 episode 6.

Heels season 2 episode 7 will focus on how the sudden rise in popularity affects Ace

A short promo for Heels season 2 episode 7 offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the widely anticipated new episode. Titled The Things That Matter, the upcoming episode will depict how The Condamned's sudden increase in popularity begins to affect Ace, who's completely bought into the myth of his on-stage character.

Elsewhere, Staci sets out to delve deep into Dome's disturbing past, looking for some disturbing revelations and secrets. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''In the wake of The Condamned's growing popularity, Ace begins to lose himself in the myth of his character; the Dome prepares to further woo Continuum; Staci digs further into the Dome's sordid secrets.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Appearances, depicted Staci, Jack, and Ace gearing up for what could prove to be a game-changing meeting. Meanwhile, Wild Bill and Willie look back at some of the most nostalgic moments during the DWL's early days. Check out the episode's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jack, Ace, and Staci prepare for a potentially life-changing meeting; Willie and Wild Bill think back on an exciting time in the DWL's infancy, when a young Tom Spade faced a similar opportunity.''

As the current season is only left with one episode, viewers can look forward to the penultimate episode being full of drama as it sets the stage for a memorable conclusion. As of now, Starz has not yet renewed the show for another season, but fans can remain hopeful about its announcement.

More details about Heels plot and cast

The intense drama series focuses on the contrasting lives of two brothers who are rivals as professional wrestlers. They look to protect their father's legacy as they're desperate to make it big in the world of wrestling. Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Heels'' is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy.''

The synopsis further reads,

''In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind.''

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig lead the cast, along with Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, and many others playing key supporting characters. The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with major praise directed towards the writing and performances.

Don't miss the seventh episode of Heels season 2 on Starz on Friday, September 8, 2023.