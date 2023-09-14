The eighth episode of Heels season 2 will air on Starz on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The drama series focuses on two brothers who are rivals in the highly competitive world of professional wrestling. It explores their complicated lives as they strive to live up to their late father's legacy.

The current season continues to entertain viewers, thanks to its gripping and dramatic plot, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things. Michael Waldron, who's known for his work on Rick and Morty, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the creator of the show.

Heels season 2 episode 8 will focus on the cross-promotion event

A short 45-second promo for Heels season 2 episode 8 offers a sneak peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the series. Titled High Flying, the upcoming episode, which is set to be the final one in the current season, will focus on the highly anticipated cross-promotion event. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode:

''The cross-promotion event is here! Everything culminates with Harmageddon: DWL versus Dystopia.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kpet under tight wraps by the network. The previous episode, titled The Things That Matter, depicted how fame gets to Ace as he gets lost in the growing myth surrounding his onstage character.

Elsewhere, Staci went on to delve deeper into Dome's complicated past, looking for some disturbing revelations. Check out the episode's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In the wake of The Condamned's growing popularity, Ace begins to lose himself in the myth of his character; the Dome prepares to further woo Continuum; Staci digs further into the Dome's sordid secrets.''

The highly anticipated eighth and final episode will provide some sort of closure to the story. Although Starz is yet to renew the show, viewers can expect some positive news in the near future, which means that the new episode could end on a cliffhanger, setting up a new season.

A quick look at Heels plot and cast

The drama series chronicles the lives of two brothers who compete fiercely in the ring as professional wrestlers. Their onstage characters and persona have a significant impact on their personal lives, and the show explores how they deal with fame and popularity whilst trying their best to live up to their father's legacy.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Heels'' is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy.''

The description further states:

''In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind.''

Heels cast includes Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell in the lead role, alongside Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, and many others essaying key supporting characters.

Don't forget to watch the final episode of Heels season 2 on Starz on Friday, September 15, 2023.