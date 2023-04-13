Apple TV+'s new kids/family series, Jane, will hit the streaming platform on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a young girl who's deeply concerned about endangered animals and sets out on an epic journey with a chimpanzee to protect wild animals across the globe.

The show stars Ava Louise Murchison in the lead role, along with various others playing supporting characters. The series will be directed by several directors, including Winifred Jong, Mars Horodyski, and more.

Apple TV+'s Jane trailer shows a young girl setting off on a journey to protect endangered animals

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Jane on April 3, 2023. It offers a glimpse into the numerous exciting events set to unfold in the upcoming series.

The trailer opens with the titular character and her best friend, along with a chimpanzee, setting off on an adventurous journey to protect endangered wild animals. The clip briefly depicts their numerous adventures but doesn't give away any spoilers. It has a fun and charming tone that fans of family/adventure shows will certainly enjoy.

Here's a short description of the new series, per Apple TV+ Press:

''Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: ''Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect the show to explore a number of interesting themes, like human beings' relationship with animals and nature, adventure, family, and more.

The series features a total of 10 episodes. Details about the episode schedule are not known yet, but viewers can expect the show to follow Apple's usual weekly-release format.

A quick look at Jane plot, cast, and more details

The upcoming series stars Ava Louise Murchinson in the titular role of an innocent and loving 9-year-old girl who's extremely concerned about endangered animals across the planet.

Along with her best friend David and an adorable chimpanzee, she goes on an incredible journey to protect endangered animals, and along the way, she learns a lot about life and herself.

Murchinson looks quite impressive in the titular role and promises to deliver a charming performance in the show. Her other acting credits include Accused and Reacher.

Starring alongside Murchinson in another key role is young actor Mason Blomberg, who portrays Jane's best friend, David. Blomberg is equally charming and funny. His onscreen chemistry with Murchinson is one of the major strong points of the trailer.

Blomberg has previously starred in The Baxters, Shameless, Furry Fortune, and many more. Other important supporting cast members include Jazz Allen, Tamara Almeida, Sam Marra, and Dan Abramovici, among many more.

You can watch Jane on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, 2023.

