What time will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 14 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 14, titled Engagement Party, will air on MTV this Thursday, April 26 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be made available for streaming on the MTV website and Fubo TV after the television broadcast.

The upcoming segment is expected to be very dramatic as Vinny Tortorella will propose to Angelina after just a few months of dating. As seen in a promo, Tortorella goes down on one knee in a restaurant, where everyone is celebrating Vinny Guadagnino's birthday, and Angelina says yes to him.

Everyone is reasonably shocked by the quick turn of events, and Guadagnino jokes that maybe he should get engaged next season. Just a couple of months ago, Angelina was flirting with Guadagnino and giving him a lap dance.

What to expect from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 14?

MTV's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"The roommates are shocked when Vinny's birthday party unexpectedly turns into Angelina's engagement party; what's even more unexpected is what happens after Angelina says 'yes.'"

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast will be seen celebrating Vinny Guadagnino's birthday party at a strip club before finally arriving at a restaurant. That is when Vinny Tortorella proposes to Angelina, which she gladly accepts. However, things soon turn sour when Jenni makes a negative comment about their sudden engagement.

This leads to a very big fight between the ladies, and some of the female cast members are seen crying in their room. Jenni can be heard making plans of going back home, while Angelina tells her new fiancé,

"I am gonna tell you this right now, you don’t wanna fu*k with me."

Jenni says that she is tired of being the "bad guy" while Deena asks someone off-camera why they want to fight with each other. Meanwhile, Pauly D. hosts a very successful DJ party.

A comment from Deena's husband about stay-at-home moms shocks everyone in the a preview video. When Deena mentions the songs she listens to when her son is in school, Chris says,

"So difficult being a stay-at-home mom."

Everyone gets angry at this comment, and Jenni even asks Deena if she should throw something at him. Mike tries to lighten the mood by asking if this is what happens in the fifth year of marriage, and Chris jokes that the second child does it for the relationship.

What happened in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 13?

MTV's description of episode 13 reads,

"The Dirty Stay Outs give Angelina's new man quite the Jersey Shore initiation; it's Vinny's birthday, and he's ready for his long overdue party; but it looks like he might be disappointed yet again."

Last week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast pranked Vinny by pretending that they had forgotten his birthday. They kept on mentioning Pauly D's DJ gig, which was at night, and took him for a haircut. Meanwhile, the girls planned a surprise party for him in a very hushed and chaotic manner.

Guadagnino was very happy with the surprise but got upset after learning that they were just going to stay in the room, which was another set-up by the cast. On the other hand, Vinny Tortorella made plans to propose to Angelina without telling anyone.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

