What time will Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 18 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the top-rated and long-running crime action show, is set to return with episode 18 on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Network. Developed by Dick Wolf, the legal action series has amassed a devoted following over the years due to its exhilarating storylines.

It's safe to say that the audience of the show has been quite eager to witness what the upcoming episode 18 has in store for them, especially as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 17, titled, Lime Chaser, featured a case involving a criminal who spikes women's drinks in various bars.

Let's jump right in and find out all about episode 18 of the crime drama series' season 24 before the episode airs on NBC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 18 has been titled, Bubble Wrap

Plot explored

Scheduled to air this Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly anticipated eighteenth episode of the show's 24th season has been titled, Bubble Wrap. Margaret Rose Lester and Nolan Dunbar have served as writers for the episode, with Batan Silva acting as the director.

The official synopsis for season 24's episode 18, released by NBC, reads as follows:

"A construction tycoon interferes with an SVU investigation into her family; Carisi struggles to get an indictment when the complainant backs down."

The official brief description for the upcoming episode gives viewers hints about what is to come, and by the looks of it, the episode will feature some interesting and complex sets of incidents. A significant investigation of the Special Victims Unit will be interfered with by a business tycoon.

The upcoming episode 18 will also display Dominick Carisi, Jr. finding it extremely difficult to get an allegation when the complainant steps back. Thus, fans of the show are in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 cast members

The cast list for the series' current season 24 consists of:

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr.

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco

Terry Serpico as Chief Tommy McGrath

Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy

Betty Buckley as Lorraine Maxwell

Erin Anderson as Attorney April Andrews

Frances Turner as Attorney Elaine Samuels

Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson

The NBC series' 24th season was released on September 22, 2022. As stated in the official description of the show:

"This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's 'Law & Order' brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of s*xual assault, child abuse and domestic violence."

Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is now available on the NBC Network.

