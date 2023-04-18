What time will Longest Third Date air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

Longest Third Date is all set to premiere on Netflix and is expected to be available for streaming from 3 am ET (tentative time) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The romantic documentary will trail the lives and experiences of Khani Le and Matt Robertson, who met through the dating application Hinge.

It will offer viewers an up-close look into the challenges the pair encountered when they were left stranded while holidaying in Costa Rica due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helmed by Brent Hodge, the documentary is executive produced by Sarah Howell, Jordana Hochman, Jon Katz, Eric Hoberman, Stephen Ruddy, Mike Ang, Darin Friedmann, and Hodge.

Longest Third Date will show Khani and Matt overcoming various obstacles while getting to know each other better

The trailer for Longest Third Date was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel on March 23, 2023. It begins with Khani sharing her previous dating experiences. She then moves on to revealing her first impression of Matt, admitting how she wasn't able to get a read of him after matching with him on the dating application, Hinge.

Following this, the trailer shows how they made a spontaneous plan to visit Costa Rica (as their third date) in March 2020, and the challenges that they encountered due to the Coronavirus pandemic which escalated soon after.

The two are seen encountering and overcoming various hurdles in their path and forming a strong bond despite all the drawbacks that they faced. The trailer ends with a snippet of a rather funny encounter between the couple and an iguana.

Netflix revealed a lot more about the upcoming documentary via Tudum. Here are some excerpts from the press release:

"Directed by Brent Hodge, Longest Third Date is both a modern rom-com and an unexpected social experiment. The documentary details the true story of two strangers’ journey to love during unprecedented times — a multi-month date that puts their compatibility to the ultimate test."

It continues:

"Edited and produced from the extensive footage aspiring vlogger Matt captured during their experience, the film captures everything from the shock of both realizing they’d be stranded in Costa Rica, to quarantine cooking, to impromptu dance parties and having to explain their circumstances with family and loved ones back home."

Longest Third Date marks Brent Hodge's ninth outing as a documentary filmmaker

Brent Hodge is a Canadian-New Zealand filmmaker. Apart from directing feature films and web series, he has helmed nine documentary films, with Longest Third Date being his most recent work.

Some of Hodge's notable projects include documentaries such as The Brony Tale, which explores the "brony" phenomenon, and The Pistol Shrimps, which follows the all-female basketball team of the same name.

Here's what Matt had to say about Hodge's upcoming Netflix documentary:

“It’s crazy how life can get completely turned upside down in a split second. I thought I knew all about pushing outside my comfort zone, but I really had no idea until getting stuck overseas with a girl I barely knew.”

Brent Hodge also opined about Longest Third Date, saying:

“I loved hearing about Matt and Khani’s story. It begged the question: Can you get to know someone and fall in love during the most bizarre and uncertain time in the world? Their story felt like a real-life rom-com playing out in front of us.”

Produced by Civilian 7 Entertainment, ITV America, and Planet X Studios, Longest Third Date will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes