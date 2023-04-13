What time will Love is Blind season 4 finale air? Release date, trailer, and more explored

Love is Blind is ready to wrap up another season this Friday, April 4. For fans, it's the most awaited time of the season as the couples get ready to walk down the aisle and viewers get confirmation about whether love truly is blind.

In the upcoming episode, couples on the show will get ready for the Big Day and will have their only remaining chance to back out of the arrangement before they are bonded in matrimony. While Jackelina and Marshall broke up in the previous episodes, Marshall will still be showing up as part of the group to show his support for his friends who made it to the finish line.

Tune in on Friday, April 14, at 3 am ET to watch the season finale of Love is Blind season 4

The season finale of Love is Blind season 4 will see some couples saying "I do"

In the upcoming episode of the Netflix social experiment, the remaining couples are ready to say their vows and, hopefully, accept each other at their lawfully wedded partners. The streaming platform recently dropped the trailer for the finale, during which, couples are seen walking down the aisle. However, viewers are advised to expect the unexpected.

During Paul and Micah’s nuptials, the couple is asked whether they love each other, and the female cast member tells her partner that she wants to give him the opportunity to answer the question first. Micah’s friends have not been very supportive of her relationship with Paul, and it’s likely that her friends’ doubts might start getting to her.

For the two of them, their time in the pods wasn’t completely free of drama as Micah initially bonded with Kwame but ultimately chose Paul, whose feelings and trust in his fiance did not waver even when the group went to Mexico together, where Kwame and Micah showed undeniable chemistry.

At the end of episode 11, fans saw Kwame and Chelsea walk down the aisle. The episode ended with Chelsea saying "I do," but viewers are now awaiting the Portland native’s answer, which will be revealed in the Love is Blind season 4 finale episode.

For the two, their time inside the pods was less stressful than their time outside. Further, while in Mexico, Chelsea wasn’t comfortable seeing Kwame reconnect with Micah and raised her concerns with her fiance about the same.

However, that wasn't the only bump in the road for the couple as Kwame’s mother refused to be a part of the social experiment or the wedding. Kwame further shared his anxieties about moving to Seattle post the wedding and told his bride-to-be that while he’s not giving things up for her, he is indeed compromising.

Meanwhile, Zack left the pods by proposing to Irina, but in Mexico, the two realized that they weren’t meant to be together. As soon as the couples returned to Seattle, he reached out to Bliss and told her that he had made a mistake by choosing Irina over her.

The two have since then continued on in the experiment together, but Bliss is more than aware of the fact that she’s about to marry someone who was “just engaged to someone else.”

Brett and Tiffany were among the earliest couples to get together during Love is Blind season 4. They bonded over their shared values and fell in love early on.

They are considered one of the strongest couples on the show and have helped each other through the anxieties of planning a wedding. The two have had a comparatively drama-free journey and will be walking down the aisle this Friday.

