What time will Love Without Borders season 1 episode 6 air on Bravo? Couples struggle to find common ground and more

Love Without Borders is Bravo's newest reality TV dating show that recently premiered on the network. The popular show is now ready to air with a brand new episode on Wednesday night, January 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

The series introduced viewers to five different singles who left behind their lives in their home country, the US, in order to embark on a journey in search of their perfect partner who lived in a completely different country.

However, all this comes at a cost, and the singles are matched with their perfect partner with no information as to who they might be. Their partner will be matched for them by Arica Angelo, a relationship expert.

The official synopsis for Love Without Borders reads,

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

With the popular reality TV series set to premiere with a brand new episode soon, here's everything you need to know about what is to come.

Naeem and Chandra are caught up in a drama after a night out in Love Without Borders episode 6

Titled WTF Times Two, the official synopsis for episode 6 of Love Without Borders reads,

"Chandra takes Naeem clubbing, but things take an unexpected turn; Mael worries Aaron isn't taking the process seriously enough; Brian tries to remain open to Danna and works to regain her trust; Gurleen and Shreyas struggle to find common ground."

Prior to the release of the episode, Bravo released a sneak peek, teasing fans with what to expect next from the series. The trailer begins by offering a glimpse inside a nightclub, before it cuts to Naeem's confessional, who shares what is on his mind:

"I did not expect this from Chandra. She's winding her hips and she's moving and she's getting along so. And I'm like wow, I can tell she's feeling."

Meanwhile, Chandra, during her confessional, shared:

"It's my first night out with Naeem and he's been fun to be around. I think I had four drinks already. I don't remember how many."

Naeem's confessional continued as he revealed that he was having fun during his first night out in Panama. However, his mood changed when he figured out that Chandra was dancing with her ex-boyfriend/Uber driver. The Love Without Borders star then added,

"The extent of chemistry I'm seeing between them and I'm like yo, What the f*** times two."

With his relationship with Chandra on the rocks after witnessing her dancing with her ex-boyfriend, Enrique, viewers will have to wait till the series drops episode 6 to figure out what happens between the couple.

Love Without Borders season one airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Viewers without cable who have YouTube TV subscription can login and watch the episode live. For viewers who missed the episode, they can stream it on Peacock the next day.

Poll : 0 votes