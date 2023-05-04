What time will Mache Runner “Jedi” sneakers drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Mache Runner sneakers are a popular footwear option that has gained a loyal following in recent years. Designed and produced by Mache Custom Kicks, a custom sneaker company based in New York, these sneakers are known for their unique design, high quality, and attention to detail.

The M Runner sneaker model is often customized to individual customer's specifications, making them highly personalized and distinctive. They are also highly functional, providing excellent support and comfort for running and other physical activities.

The Mache Runner "Jedi" is a new release from Mache Customs and will be available for pre-order for 24 hours starting on May 4, 2023, at 11 am EST on MacheCustoms.com for $300.

Mache Runner “Jedi” sneakers are a nod to the Star Wars franchise

The inspiration behind the Mache Runner "Jedi" sneakers is the Nike SB Dunk Low "Jedi" colorway from the early 2000s. The colorway is inspired by the planet Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back, the Jedi training ground for Luke and Yoda. The sneakers feature a mossy, swamp-like colorway with premium tan leather making up the base of the sneakers with forest green overlays.

Neon yellow color accents the sneakers, prominently on the contrast stitching, laces, and heel tab, with Mache's branding stitched on the tongue in the same hue. The Vibram midsole is seen in a chocolate brown with a rugged gum outsole finishing off the sneaker.

The "Jedi" sneakers maintain the premium quality of its forerunners by including real leather, nubuck, an exclusive leather heel tab, Vibram tooling, and black mesh tongues into its construction. The "Jedi" sneaker model is ideal for fans, even those who live "in a galaxy far, far away" because it pays homage to an iconic colorway and is constructed with Mache's unique attention to detail.

Mache Runner sneakers are made with premium materials like suede, leather, and mesh, which provide excellent durability and breathability. It features a cushioned sole and a breathable upper, providing excellent comfort and support for running and other physical activities.

These sneakers are designed for optimal performance, with features like a grippy sole and lightweight construction that helps improve speed and agility. The sneakers are known for their unique and eye-catching designs, making them a popular choice for sneaker collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

Mache Runner sneakers are a popular choice for sneaker enthusiasts who value high-quality materials, attention to detail, and customization. These sneakers are designed to provide excellent comfort, support, and performance.

The "Jedi" colorway can be pre-ordered for 24 hours starting May 4 at 11 am EST at MacheCustoms.com. So, keep an eye on the website to book a pair in advance.

With a range of unique designs and the ability to customize to individual specifications, Mache Runner sneakers offer a personalized and distinctive option for those who want stylish and functional sneakers. Overall, these running sneakers are a top choice for anyone who wants high-quality, personalized sneakers that are both functional and fashionable.

