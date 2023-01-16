What time will Mayfair Witches episode 2 air on AMC? Release date, plot, and more details

Supernatural drama-thriller series Mayfair Witches' episode 2 will air on Sunday, January 15, at 9.00 pm ET/PT on AMC.

The show stars actors Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and Jen Richards appear in recurring roles.

It is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice and is the second television series in Rice's Immortal Universe, following Interview with the Vampire. Episode 1 recently aired on January 8, 2023.

What to expect from episode 2 of Mayfair Witches?

Episode 2 of the show will see Rowan Fielding trying to find out about her origins. She is gifted or maybe we could say cursed with strong powers which have the power to kill a person. Heartbroken by the death of her adopted mother, she will become unfit to perform surgeries. She could also meet Deirdre, Lashe, or Grieve in the upcoming episode.

The episode's official synopsis reads as:

"Wracked with grief over Ellie's death, Rowan is out of control and unfit to perform surgeries; her paranoia that someone is following her is proven true; in New Orleans, Deirdre and her mysterious companion Lasher work together to draw Rowan home."

The episode will be directed by Michael Uppendahl and is titled The Dark Place.

What happened in the previous episode of Mayfair Witches?

Episode 1 of the show, titled The Witching Hour, introduced us to Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who has been raised by her adopted mother Elena. It was directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Despite Rowan and Elena being close, the former was seen constantly searching for her birth parents since the start of the episode. She is so keen to find out about her parents that instead of living in a regular house, she lives in a boat and travels around the world looking for what he seeks.

Rowan has known since she was little that she is different from others and this was further confirmed after we saw what she did to her boss and the stem cell researcher. We were additionally shown how she was conceived by Deirdre Mayfair and given to Elena in a flashback. The latter died at the end of the episode and a grieving Rowan was seen on her boat in the middle of the ocean.

In the final scene, Lasher appeared on her boat for a split second before disappearing, freezing Rowan with fear. The official synopsis of episode 1 read:

"Neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding has a problem -- when she gets mad, she kills with her mind; her search for answers sends her toward her secretive biological family; in New Orleans, Deirdre Mayfair is desperate to escape from her aunt's oppressive house."

What is Mayfair Witches about?

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, Mayfair Witches sees neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding learning that she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. The show's synopsis, according to its YouTube trailer, reads as:

"Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations"

The show is produced by Sarah Cornwell and Tom Williams, with music helmed by Will Bates.

