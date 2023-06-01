Netflix's upcoming Filipino movie, titled Missed Connections, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the story of a young woman who has an unexpected and memorable encounter with a man, following which she tries to look for him on an app.

It then follows her journey as she looks for true love. The movie stars Miles Ocampo in the lead role, alongside various others playing pivotal supporting characters. The film is helmed by noted filmmaker Jelise Chung.

Netflix's Missed Connections trailer depicts a young woman's quest for true love

The official trailer for Missed Connections was released by Netflix on May 5, offering a glimpse of the protagonist's life. She's looking for a man on an app named 'Missed Connections.'

However, the journey ahead isn't as rosy as she thought as it seems that the man she's looking for has another woman in his life. The crux of the story focuses on the protagonist's quest for true love.

The trailer reveals no major spoilers but clearly establishes the tone and premise of the movie. It maintains a fun and charming tone that fans of coming-of-age/teen romantic dramas would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also shared the official description of the film on their YouTube channel which states:

''A lonely young woman seeks the help of a website called Missed Connections - a forum that allows people to connect and find each other - to search for a man after what seems to be an unforgettable encounter.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a lighthearted and entertaining film that explores a number of fascinating themes like love, desire, heartbreak, and loneliness, among many other things.

Who stars as the protagonist in Netflix's Missed Connections?

Noted Filipino actress Miles Ocampo stars in the lead role in the new Netflix romantic drama movie. Miles is a lonely woman who's in search of companionship and love. After a memorable encounter with a young man, she looks for him on an app.

She's deeply infatuated with him and ultimately falls in love with him, but heartbreak looms as the man seems to have someone else in his life. It is Ocampo's character's journey that forms the crux of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her life unfolds.

Miles Ocampo looks wonderful in the film's trailer, perfectly embodying her character's inherent charm, liveliness, and enthusiasm with stunning ease. Fans can look forward to an impressive performance from her in the movie.

Apart from Missed Connections, Ocampo has starred in numerous other popular movies and TV shows like Batang Quiapo, Love vs Stars, Maledicto, and The Debutantes, among many more.

Featuring alongside Ocampo in another key role is actor Kelvin Miranda, who plays her love interest in the movie. Miranda looks equally promising in the trailer, and the duo's chemistry adds to the appeal of the film. His other acting credits include Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss, The Lost Recipe, and many more.

Catch Missed Connections on Netflix on Friday, June 2, 2023.

