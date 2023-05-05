What time will Mulligan air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more

Much-awaited animated series Mulligan is all set to premiere on Friday, May 12, at 3:01 am ET, on Netflix. The show entails the story of Matty Mulligan, a working-class everyman from Boston who single-handedly saved Earth from an alien invasion and is now the leader of what's left of humanity.

However, he may not be the right person for the job as his only objective is to win over Lucy Suwan, who had a whirlwind romance with Matty during the attack and is now the de-facto First Lady. Here's the official synopsis of the animated adult series:

"When most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?"

The show promises to hit it out of the park with its unique and hilarious storyline, with a star-studded cast including names like Chrissy Teigan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Nat Faxon, among others, to add to its flair.

It comes from the makers of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and is already subject to high expectations. Fans can't wait to see how the show turns out, given that Netflix has previously excelled in its production of adult animated series such as Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman.

Mulligan promises to be a hilarious escapade for its viewers

The trailer for the animated series was released on April 25, 2023, and has since managed to garner a lot of appreciation. It introduces viewers to many comical and likable characters voiced by some of the biggest stars of the industry, and the show is really the first of its kind as its satire is centered around the Earth and the problems it faces and may potentially face in the future.

The trailer provides fans with an insight into the premise of the show, which sees Matty Mulligan, the new President of the 1,132 people left on the Earth, struggling to bring things back to the way they were. H's assisted by his team, which includes a historian, a scientist, a beauty queen, and a former politician who's the self-appointed Vice President.

Mulligan provides each character with a different arc in the series, ranging from an underqualified president to an aimless teenager, and it'll be interesting to see how it manages to provide them with apt character development throughout its course. The comedy series comes after a string of show cancelations by Netflix and so naturally fans are highly anticipating the arrival of this star-studded show.

With names like Robert Carlock, Sam Means, and Tina Fey at the helm, the show has already caught the attention of many and created a huge fanbase, with fans expecting a stunning storyline that the show promises to venture into.

Mulligan's cast list

The show houses a star-studded cast and each actor possesses a unique role in the series that fans can't wait to see on the screen together. Matty Mulligan's role has been voiced by actor/comedian/director/screenwriter/Academy Award winner Nat Faxon.

Also in the lead is the character of Lucy Suwan, the de facto First Lady and originally a beauty queen who will be voiced by Chrissy Teigan. Apart from them, the actors who'll be playing other pivotal/supporting roles in the series will be:

Comedian Tina Fey as Dr. Braun, a military super-scientist and single mom who's still trying to “have it all” as a working mother,

Sam Richardson will be voicing Simon Prioleau, the only surviving historian and one of Matty’s top advisers,

Dana Carvey as Senator Cartwright LaMarr, a simpering, scheming, political animal who is anxious to rebuild everything just the way it was when guys like him were in power,

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe will be voicing the character of King Jeremy, and

Phil LaMarr will voice the character of Axatrax, the only alien survivor of the invasion and now a prisoner of the intellectually inferior humans who defeated him.

The show will also feature Kevin Michael Richardson, Ronny Chieng, and Ayo Edebiri in minor roles. The show is written by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, with Tina Fey acting as the executive producer.

Catch the upcoming pilot episode of Mulligan on Friday, May 12, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

